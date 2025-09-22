 Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React Hilariously, 'Is This Called Bird's Eye View'
In a scene that left daily commuters both stunned and amused, a man was spotted sleeping inside a Mumbai local train not on the seats or floor, but stretched out on the luggage rack meant for bags and parcels. A picture of the same is going viral on social media which shows the bizarre sighting. The visual is receiving hilarious comments

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React Hilariously, 'Is This Called Bird's Eye View' | Reddit @HedgehogAway8862

Mumbai: In a scene that left daily commuters both stunned and amused, a man was spotted sleeping inside a Mumbai local train not on the seats or floor, but stretched out on the luggage rack meant for bags and parcels. A picture of the same is going viral on social media, which shows the bizarre sighting. The visual is receiving hilarious comments, while some users raised concerns over how stressed or tired they are.

The visual shows the passenger lying comfortably on the metal luggage shelf above the seats, using his arm as a pillow while seemingly unbothered by the busy compartment below. Fellow passengers were seen glancing at him in disbelief, though no one attempted to wake him up.

TAKE A LOOK:

article-image
Mumbaiiiii Localllll
byu/HedgehogAway8862 inmumbai
article-image

The unusual sight has triggered a flurry of reactions online. While some netizens joked about the innovative use of space in Mumbai’s notoriously overcrowded locals, others raised safety concerns, pointing out that a sudden jerk of the train could have led to a serious accident.

Railway officials have not yet commented on the video, but frequent travelers say such bizarre incidents are not uncommon in the city’s lifeline, where commuters often struggle to find a place to sit or even stand during peak hours.

article-image

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "God forbid a man finds a place to rest in this city." While one user commented, "Let him be, dude. How tired he must be to sleep there. Grinding for his survival and the people who depend on him." Another user commented, "I can feel his exhaustion."

