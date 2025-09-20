Mumbai News: 'All New Local Trains To Feature Automatic Door Closers,' Says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: All newly manufactured local trains will be equipped with automatic door closing systems to enhance passenger safety, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday in Mumbai.

Announcement During Bullet Train Tunnel Inspection

The Minister was speaking to the media on the occasion of a breakthrough in a 4.8 km tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

Enhancing Safety on Mumbai’s Lifeline

Highlighting the importance of Mumbai's suburban rail network, which is often referred to as the city's lifeline, Vaishnaw said, “In view of passenger safety, we are working to install automatic door closers on all local trains.” He added that efforts are underway to retrofit existing local trains with the automatic door closing system.

Non-AC and AC Trains Update

“In the future, all newly built non-AC local trains will come with provisions for automatic door closers,” he confirmed. He also noted that all AC local trains already feature this system.

Tendering for New Trains

The Minister further stated that the tendering process to procure 238 new AC local trains for Mumbai has already been initiated. “Soon, the face of Mumbai's suburban rail network will be completely transformed,” he said.

Safety Benefits Highlighted

"The move is expected to significantly improve passenger safety and convenience, particularly during peak hours when overcrowding can lead to accidents related to open train doors" said an official.

