 Mumbai News: 'All New Local Trains To Feature Automatic Door Closers,' Says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 'All New Local Trains To Feature Automatic Door Closers,' Says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Mumbai News: 'All New Local Trains To Feature Automatic Door Closers,' Says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

All newly manufactured local trains will be equipped with automatic door closing systems to enhance passenger safety, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday in Mumbai. The Minister was speaking to the media on the occasion of a breakthrough in a 4.8 km tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: All newly manufactured local trains will be equipped with automatic door closing systems to enhance passenger safety, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday in Mumbai.

Announcement During Bullet Train Tunnel Inspection

The Minister was speaking to the media on the occasion of a breakthrough in a 4.8 km tunnel for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

Enhancing Safety on Mumbai’s Lifeline

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 'All New Local Trains To Feature Automatic Door Closers,' Says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Mumbai News: 'All New Local Trains To Feature Automatic Door Closers,' Says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
'Let The ICC Go To Hell': Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Reveals Details On Pakistan's Boycott Threat At Asia Cup 2025
'Let The ICC Go To Hell': Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Reveals Details On Pakistan's Boycott Threat At Asia Cup 2025
H-1B Visa: Trump's Policy Hurting American Medical Care?
H-1B Visa: Trump's Policy Hurting American Medical Care?
Rajasthan Grade IV Recruitment: B.Tech Holder Caught Cheating With Smartwatch Amid Fierce Competition
Rajasthan Grade IV Recruitment: B.Tech Holder Caught Cheating With Smartwatch Amid Fierce Competition

Highlighting the importance of Mumbai's suburban rail network, which is often referred to as the city's lifeline, Vaishnaw said, “In view of passenger safety, we are working to install automatic door closers on all local trains.” He added that efforts are underway to retrofit existing local trains with the automatic door closing system.

Non-AC and AC Trains Update

“In the future, all newly built non-AC local trains will come with provisions for automatic door closers,” he confirmed. He also noted that all AC local trains already feature this system.

Tendering for New Trains

The Minister further stated that the tendering process to procure 238 new AC local trains for Mumbai has already been initiated. “Soon, the face of Mumbai's suburban rail network will be completely transformed,” he said.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Western Railway Observes Launch Of “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan” With Special Health...
article-image

Safety Benefits Highlighted

"The move is expected to significantly improve passenger safety and convenience, particularly during peak hours when overcrowding can lead to accidents related to open train doors" said an official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 'All New Local Trains To Feature Automatic Door Closers,' Says Union Railway Minister...

Mumbai News: 'All New Local Trains To Feature Automatic Door Closers,' Says Union Railway Minister...

World Alzheimer’s Day 2025: Experts Stress Early Diagnosis, Awareness And Community Support

World Alzheimer’s Day 2025: Experts Stress Early Diagnosis, Awareness And Community Support

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s Largest Cruise Terminal In Mumbai, Calls For 'Self-Reliance...

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s Largest Cruise Terminal In Mumbai, Calls For 'Self-Reliance...

Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level School Chess Tournament With 1,442 Students From 124 Institutions

Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level School Chess Tournament With 1,442 Students From 124 Institutions

Thane: 'Wake Up & Send Someone Instead Of Just Towing Two-Wheelers!' Commuter Slams Police Amid...

Thane: 'Wake Up & Send Someone Instead Of Just Towing Two-Wheelers!' Commuter Slams Police Amid...