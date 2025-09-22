Viral Video: JCB Used To Stir Dal Makhani In Giant Pot; Leaves Netizens Disgusted | Instagram @sarcastic_us

A bizarre video showing a JCB machine being used to stir a giant vessel of dal makhani has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of concern over food safety and hygiene practices at mass-feeding events in rural parts of India. The clip, originally shared on Instagram, shows the arm of the JCB being dipped into a massive pot of dal, mixing it in place of a traditional ladle.

While some viewers were amused by the unusual option, which is often termed as 'jugaad', many questioned whether the machine was cleaned or sanitised before being used for cooking. The location of the event is yet to be confirmed, though reports suggest it may have taken place in Madhya Pradesh. So far, no official statement has been issued by authorities regarding the incident.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens Reactions:

Social media users flooded the comments section with sharp reactions while others expressed disgust, pointing out the risk of contamination from grease, dust, or chemicals on the machine’s surface. The video has reignited discussions around hygiene standards at large community kitchens and the urgent need for stricter monitoring of food safety at public gatherings.

One user commented, "Food for people who are suffering from Iron deficiency." Another user commented, "Imagine that JCB used to clean sewage waste before, ummmm tasty." While one user commented, "i thought nothing can beat many many videos i watched before, this on another level."

Comments | Instagram @sarcastic_us

One user wrote, "Come guys, I mean we all know Bacteria doesn’t have a chance to survive in India." While one commented, "The same JCB that was cleaning the sewage few hours ago."