'Share My Posts For 30 Days And Be Top Fan On Facebook': UP PCS Officer Puts Bizarre Conditions To Schedule Work Meetings With Her | X @theskindoctor13

A shocking video is going viral on the Internet, which shows a PCS officer, Swati Gupta, in a Facebook live interacting with her followers on the social media platform. During the interaction, the officer talks about her work meetings with people at the Panchayati Raj Department. She said that if people want to schedule a meeting with her, she wants them to share her Facebook posts daily for 30 days and also wants them to be in her top fans on the app.

Netizens are stunned over the strange and bizarre demands by the officer, and Swati is now being trolled since the video started circulating heavily. "Jisko bhi merese milna hain, woh meri top fans mein aa jaye Facebook pe, number one and number two meri posts ko Facebook pe share kare, 30 din tak share kare toh mein khud hi aap logo ko invite bhej dungi," Swati Gupta said in her Facebook live.

A decade ago, meeting civil servants was very difficult. Walk-ins were rarely allowed. Strict hierarchy and protocol meant submitting applications and waiting for a day that probably never came.



Now, all you need is to be their top Facebook fan and share their posts for 30 days.… pic.twitter.com/n8M1J2y5my — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 21, 2025

Swati Gupta said that if anyone wants to meet her, they should come to her top fans on Facebook. This is number one, and number two is that they have to share her posts on Facebook for 30 days. If they complete these conditions, she will send them an invite to meet her. Her bizarre demands are sparking outrage on the Internet.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "From clearing UPSC to clearing Facebook fan list, what a fall in standards."

Another user commented, "Wow! Times have really changed… from strict protocols to social media fan clubs. While accessibility is good, public service should prioritize merit and efficiency over likes and shares. Let’s hope governance stays about service, not popularity contests."

While one user commented, "From formal appointments to Facebook likes, bureaucracy has gone from protocol-heavy to popularity-driven. Hard work and merit shouldn’t be replaced by social media fandom."