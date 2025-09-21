 UP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After Shocking Revelations; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After Shocking Revelations; VIDEO

UP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After Shocking Revelations; VIDEO

A shocking incident has emerged from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. A young man was married to his own aunt at the Patwai police station, Tehsil Shahabad in Rampur. Reportedly, the woman accused her nephew of raping her, but ended up marrying him after shocking revelations. The husband of the woman claimed that she had been having an affair with his nephew for three years.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
UP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After Shocking Revelations; VIDEO | X @Shantanu_media

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident has emerged from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. A young man was married to his own aunt at the Patwai police station, Tehsil Shahabad in Rampur. Reportedly, the woman accused her nephew of raping her, but ended up marrying him after shocking revelations. The husband of the woman claimed that she had been having an affair with his nephew for three years, and continued having the immoral affair even after statutory warnings.

The young nephew used to visit his aunt when she used to be alone at home. His uncle was unaware of their affair and found out when the news spread in the village. When he confronted his wife, she asked him to break all ties with her and demanded that he stay with the nephew. The whole family was left stunned after listening to her demands.

WATCH VIDEO:

The aunt then went to the Patwai police station and filed a case against her nephew. She also threatened him with jail time if he didn't marry her. After this, the police called the nephew to the police station. Here, the aunt put the garland around his neck and had the nephew apply sindhoor to her forehead. In this way, without divorcing her uncle, the aunt made her nephew her husband.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Address Nation On Eve Of Navaratri At 5 PM To day, Highlights GST Reforms And Development Projects
PM Modi To Address Nation On Eve Of Navaratri At 5 PM To day, Highlights GST Reforms And Development Projects
Mohanlal Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Malayalam Actor's Daughter Vismaya Pens Heartfelt Note, Says 'We’re All Proud Of You'
Mohanlal Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Malayalam Actor's Daughter Vismaya Pens Heartfelt Note, Says 'We’re All Proud Of You'
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Urges Schools To Take Students To 'Know Your Prime Minister' Exhibition
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta Urges Schools To Take Students To 'Know Your Prime Minister' Exhibition
WBSSC SLST Classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025 Out; Objection Window Open Till September 25
WBSSC SLST Classes 11, 12 Answer Key 2025 Out; Objection Window Open Till September 25

The uncle, Noorpal, was stunned by the sudden developments and said that he did not want himself to be dragged by his wife and nephew. He also said that he wants to live a peaceful life now. Reportedly, his wife and nephew were having an affair for three years, and he was completely unaware of it. He got to know the details from the neighbours and villagers. According to what he said, the nephew used to jump from the wall to visit his wife when he used to leave home for work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After...

UP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After...

83-Year-Old Military Vet In US Stabs Female Property Manager Multiple Times During Argument;...

83-Year-Old Military Vet In US Stabs Female Property Manager Multiple Times During Argument;...

Watching P*rn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash; Gets 10-Year Imprisonment; WATCH

Watching P*rn While Driving, UK Truck Driver Lands In Fatal Crash; Gets 10-Year Imprisonment; WATCH

'I Wish You'd Speak More Clearly': Did Donald Trump School An Indian Journalist About Her Accent?...

'I Wish You'd Speak More Clearly': Did Donald Trump School An Indian Journalist About Her Accent?...

Chaos At US Airports After Trump's $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike; VIDEO Shows Indians De-Boarding...

Chaos At US Airports After Trump's $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike; VIDEO Shows Indians De-Boarding...