UP Woman Alleges Nephew Of Raping Her, Ends Up Marrying Him At Police Station In Rampur After Shocking Revelations; VIDEO | X @Shantanu_media

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident has emerged from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. A young man was married to his own aunt at the Patwai police station, Tehsil Shahabad in Rampur. Reportedly, the woman accused her nephew of raping her, but ended up marrying him after shocking revelations. The husband of the woman claimed that she had been having an affair with his nephew for three years, and continued having the immoral affair even after statutory warnings.

The young nephew used to visit his aunt when she used to be alone at home. His uncle was unaware of their affair and found out when the news spread in the village. When he confronted his wife, she asked him to break all ties with her and demanded that he stay with the nephew. The whole family was left stunned after listening to her demands.

WATCH VIDEO:

रामपुर में एक भतीजे को अपनी चाची से इश्क हो गया। स्नेहिल रिश्ते जिस्मानी संबधों में बदल गये. एक दिन आशिक भतीजा बेवफा हुआ तो चाची ने रेप का केस दर्ज करा दिया बाद में उसी भतीजे को थाने में वरमाला पहना दी।



वहीं, महिला के पति का कहना है कि जब भी वह घर से बाहर जाता भतीजा दीवार फांद… pic.twitter.com/RbTZw6Fgwq — Shantanu Tripathi (@Shantanu_media) September 20, 2025

The aunt then went to the Patwai police station and filed a case against her nephew. She also threatened him with jail time if he didn't marry her. After this, the police called the nephew to the police station. Here, the aunt put the garland around his neck and had the nephew apply sindhoor to her forehead. In this way, without divorcing her uncle, the aunt made her nephew her husband.

The uncle, Noorpal, was stunned by the sudden developments and said that he did not want himself to be dragged by his wife and nephew. He also said that he wants to live a peaceful life now. Reportedly, his wife and nephew were having an affair for three years, and he was completely unaware of it. He got to know the details from the neighbours and villagers. According to what he said, the nephew used to jump from the wall to visit his wife when he used to leave home for work.