Navratri 2025: Fake Police Officer Caught Gatecrashing Garba Event Through VIP Entry In Gujarat's Surat; Arrested - VIDEO

Fake Police Officer Caught Gatecrashing Garba Event Through VIP Entry In Gujarat's Surat; Arrested | X

Surat (Gujarat), September 25: An incident has come to light from Gujarat's Surat during the Navratri celebrations which is worrisome for the organisers of the Garba events. During a Garba event in Surat city's Dumas Police Station area, a man has been arrested by the police for posing as a fake Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and entering through the VIP gates of the pandal while carrying a walkie-talkie in his hand. The accused also made video reels of himself entering through the VIP gates posing as police office officer, which went viral on social media.

Incident Details

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Rathod and is a diamond artisan. He posed as an on-duty PSI and claimed police status to get free entry into the venue. There are reports that Rathod had been attending the Garba event under the guise of a police officer for the past two days and enjoying the festivities without paying.

There are also reports that the accused clicked photos with political leaders who attended the event. He moved around confidently, pretending to be a real police officer.

Accused Nabbed

However, his suspicious behaviour raised doubts among the actual police officers deployed at the venue and also the organisers of the event. After keeping a close watch at his movements, the police nabbed him at the main entrance of the venue.

The police revealed that during interrogation, Rathod said that the walkie-talkie belonged to his friend and he also confessed that he was fascinated by the police profession and wanted to experience the authority that comes with being one of them.

Before And After Video Shared by Police

The police also shared a before and after video of the accused. Sharing the video the police said in Gujarati, "Showing photos with officials and politicians, a person entering a garba event without a pass was apprehended by Surat city Dumas police, ensuring awareness of the law."

The video shows that the accused is entering the venue in full confidence with a walkie-talkie in his hand. He enters the venue through the VIP gates and bouncers do not even stop and enquire about him. He is also seen in the video moving freely inside the venue, while the people are seen playing Garba.

In the after video, he is seen being caught by the police and taken inside the police station. He is also seen apologising to the police, while admitting his mistake.

Police Action

As per reports, the Dumas Police have filed a case against Rathod in connection with the matter as per the complaint based on the statement of the organisers and have also taken the accused into their custody. The police is also investigating whether Rathod had previously cheated or taken any advantage of others by posing as a fake police officer.