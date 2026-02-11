'Tere Jaiso Ki M*a C**di....': Jodhpur Doctor's Abusive Language During Heated Argument With Tea Seller Outside Hospital Goes Viral - Video

X

A controversial video allegedly showing a resident doctor verbally abusing people outside MDM Hospital in Jodhpur has ignited intense debate across social media and raised fresh concerns about professional conduct in the medical system.

The incident, reported to have taken place in the Shastri Nagar police station area, involves a resident doctor posted at KN Chest Hospital. In the viral clip, the doctor is allegedly seen arguing aggressively with a canteen operator and using offensive language against police personnel and bystanders present at the scene.

What does the viral video show?

The short video circulating widely online captures a heated altercation outside the MDM Hospital premises. The doctor appears visibly angry and is reportedly seen shouting at the canteen staff, followed by verbal attacks on police officers who tried to intervene. The language used in the clip has drawn strong criticism from viewers, many of whom have expressed disappointment and concern over such behavior from a medical professional.

Although the exact cause of the confrontation is still unclear, the incident has triggered widespread backlash and calls for strict disciplinary action.

Location and identity details

According to available information, the incident occurred near the MDM Hospital campus in Jodhpur and falls under the jurisdiction of the Shastri Nagar police station. The doctor involved is reportedly working as a resident doctor at KN Chest Hospital. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the identity or release formal statements regarding disciplinary steps.

Public reaction and social media uproar

As the video gained traction across digital platforms, it sparked outrage among citizens, healthcare professionals, and patient advocacy groups. Many users questioned the accountability, ethics, and emotional discipline expected from doctors working in high-pressure environments.

Several medical associations have also emphasised the importance of maintaining professionalism, regardless of personal stress or workplace conflicts.

Police and administration response awaited

The viral clip also shows alleged verbal misconduct directed at police personnel, increasing pressure on local authorities to take appropriate action. While no formal FIR has been publicly confirmed at the time of writing, officials are reportedly reviewing the footage to assess possible legal and departmental proceedings.

Sources indicate that both hospital authorities and the medical department are monitoring the situation closely, and further action may follow based on internal inquiries.