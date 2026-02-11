 'Sidha Murga De Diye': UP Cricket Tournament Goes Viral For Awarding Live Chicken To ‘Man Of The Match’ - Video
A local cricket tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district went viral after awarding a live country chicken as the ‘Man of the Match’ prize instead of a trophy or cash. The Mahuaari Premier League, held from February 1–8, 2026, featured 16 teams. The unusual reward amused spectators and social media users, highlighting the charm and creativity of grassroots cricket

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
In a refreshing twist to traditional cricket rewards, a local tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district has gone viral for presenting a live country chicken as the ‘Man of the Match’ award. Instead of conventional trophies or cash prizes, organisers chose an earthy and practical reward that instantly caught public attention. This is a visual that can surely and only happen happen in India. Check out the video below.

Mahuaari premier league draws huge local crowd

The tournament, named the Mahuaari Premier League (MPL), was held in Mahuaari village under the Pathardeva Assembly constituency from February 1 to February 8, 2026. Featuring 16 local teams, the week-long competition attracted large crowds from nearby villages, with enthusiastic participation and energetic match-day atmospheres.

Local cricket leagues across rural India are known for their vibrant spirit and close-knit community involvement, and MPL was no different, blending sport with cultural flavour.

Live chicken replaces trophies and cash prizes

According to viral videos and local reports, a live desi (country-bred) chicken was awarded after each match to the winning team. However, the moment that truly stole the show was when players from Pathardeva and Belahi received a live chicken as the ‘Man of the Match’ prize.

Spectators were initially puzzled when no trophies were spotted on stage. The surprise quickly turned into amusement when organisers appeared holding a live chicken, triggering laughter, applause, and cheers across the ground.

Social media reacts with amusement and praise

Clips of the quirky prize ceremony spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing widespread reactions. Many users praised the creativity, simplicity, and cultural authenticity of the reward system, calling it a refreshing departure from commercialised sports events.

Several netizens highlighted that in rural settings, practical rewards such as poultry, grains, or farming tools often carry more value than decorative trophies.

While professional cricket revolves around large sponsorships and glamorous awards, grassroots tournaments like the Mahuaari Premier League showcase the true spirit of community-driven sports. The viral chicken award not only entertained viewers but also highlighted how local traditions continue to shape sporting events across India.

