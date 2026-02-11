Video: Helicopter With 4 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing At Palghar School Ground After Technical Snag, Major Tragedy Averted |

Palghar: A training helicopter made an emergency landing at a school ground in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after developing a technical snag. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, showing exact scenes of the emergency landing.

Viral Video Captures Risky Landing

In the viral video, the helicopter can be seen coming towards the ground, struggling to fly steadily. Just moments before touchdown, the chopper turns left and lands on the ground. Meanwhile, onlookers, including school students and staffers, can be seen running away as a dust storm spreads in the surrounding area due to the rough landing.

Details Of The Incident

The helicopter, operated by a private company, was flying from Juhu in Mumbai to Surat in Gujarat when it encountered a technical problem mid-air. It was carrying four crew members, including a senior pilot, a trainee pilot, a technical engineer and another staff member.

According to a PTI report quoting officials, the pilot detected an engine-related issue during the flight and decided to carry out a precautionary emergency landing. The chopper was safely landed at the open ground of Vidya Vaibhav High School in the Kelwe Road area of Palghar. Thanks to the pilot’s presence of mind, all four occupants escaped unharmed. Locals gathered at the spot after the helicopter landed, but no damage to life or property was reported.

After necessary checks and repairs were carried out, the helicopter later flew back towards Mumbai, reported News18 Marathi. Officials said further details regarding the exact nature of the technical fault and the identities of the occupants are still awaited.

Incident Reported Weeks After Pawar Plane Crash

The incident comes just weeks after a tragic plane crash killed former Maharashtra Deputy CM and 4 others in Baramati. The chartered aircraft crash-landed in an open field near the airstrip while attempting to land, killing all five onboard.

