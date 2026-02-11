‘Bro S*x Karoge?’: Uber Driver Shocked By Obscene Message From Customer Who Booked Ride To Temple In Gurugram – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@JaikyYadav16

Gurugram: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana’s Gurugram. An Uber driver has shared a video in which he says he received obscene messages from a customer who allegedly booked a ride to the ISKCON temple.

In the video, the driver shares the customer’s messages from the app-based taxi chat. "Hello bro," the customer says twice, to which the driver replies, Hi. After this, the customer writes, "bro s*x karoge?" The customer then asks the driver to share his WhatsApp number if he is interested. The driver responds with a No. As soon as the driver sends the message, within seconds the customer says sorry and cancels the ride.

The cab driver has been identified as Vishal. There was no response from Uber at the time of publishing this article. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.