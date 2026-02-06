Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers Call One-Day Nationwide Strike On February 7 | Representation Image

Commuters across the country are bracing for major transportation disruptions as cab and auto-rickshaw drivers have announced a nationwide one-day strike on February 7, 2026. The protest, organized by drivers associated with app-based platforms such as Ola, Uber, and Rapido, is expected to bring urban mobility to a standstill in several major cities.

Unfair Policies Alleged

The strike has been called to protest what driver unions describe as the unchecked operation of illegal bike taxi services and unfair fare policies imposed by ride-hailing companies. According to drivers unions, repeated appeals to authorities and months of demonstrations have failed to bring any meaningful resolution to their grievances.

Rules Flouted, Unchecked

Driver associations claim that despite multiple written directives issued by Transport Departments to regulate app-based companies, platforms like Ola, Uber, and Rapido continue to operate in violation of government rules. They allege that these companies have ignored official orders with impunity, leaving drivers and passengers alike vulnerable.

Safety Risks Highlighted

Union leaders have also raised serious concerns over the safety risks posed by illegal bike taxis. Citing recent fatal accidents in Mumbai linked to bike taxi operations, they argue that passengers are being put at risk without adequate insurance protection. “Victims of accidents involving illegal bike taxis are denied compensation because these services operate outside the law,” a union representative said.

Panic Button Confusion

Another key issue fueling the protest is the financial burden being placed on cab drivers in the name of compliance with panic button regulations. Drivers allege that they were earlier required to install devices from government-approved vendors, only to be later told that many of these vendors are now unauthorized.

Oversupply Hurting Earnings

The open auto-rickshaw permit policy adopted by several state governments has further aggravated the situation. With an increasing number of auto-rickshaws on the roads, drivers say their daily earnings have dropped sharply while traffic congestion has worsened. “Too many vehicles and too little income have made it impossible for drivers to survive,” said a representative of the Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha.

Also Watch:

Commuters Face Disruptions

For ordinary citizens, however, the strike is likely to translate into long waits, overcrowded buses, and difficulty reaching workplaces, schools, and hospitals. Office-goers in metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune are expected to be particularly affected, as app-based cabs and autos form the backbone of daily commuting.

Last Resort Protest

Announcing the protest, Dr. Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, President of Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha and the Indian Gig Workers Forum, said the strike was a last resort after all other democratic avenues had failed.

Appeal to Government

“This protest is not against the public but for the survival and dignity of drivers,” he said in a statement. “We urge the government to address our genuine concerns so that services can resume smoothly without inconvenience to citizens.”

Travel Chaos Feared

With no immediate resolution in sight, millions of commuters will be watching closely to see whether last-minute negotiations can avert what threatens to be a day of widespread travel chaos.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/