 McDonald’s Outlet In Jaipur Under Scanner After Food Safety Violations Found During Surprise Check; 40 Litres Of Oil & 40 Kgs Rotten Tomatoes Destroyed
A surprise inspection at a McDonald’s outlet in Jaipur’s Gaurav Tower found unsafe cooking practices, including reused palm oil with TPC levels above safe limits, making it harmful for consumption. Officials destroyed 40 litres of oil and seized 40 kg of rotten tomatoes. An improvement notice will be issued under the Food Safety Act, and further action awaits lab reports

Ameesha SUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
X/Juliee Chaurasia

Jaipur: In a surprise inspection conducted on Monday, food safety officials from the Rajasthan health department uncovered serious hygiene and food safety lapses at a McDonald’s outlet located in Gaurav Tower, Jaipur. The inspection revealed that the cooking oil used for frying food had crossed safe consumption limits, raising health concerns.

Unsafe oil quality detected

During the inspection, officers tested the refined palm oil used to prepare items like French fries and other fried foods. The results showed that the Total Polar Compounds (TPC)- a key indicator of oil degradation- exceeded the permissible limit of 25%. The oil used for vegetarian food registered a TPC level of 31%, while oil used for non-vegetarian items recorded 28%, both above safe standards.

Health experts warn that oil with high TPC levels becomes toxic, increasing the formation of harmful substances, including carcinogenic compounds and trans fats. “Excessive TPC makes cooking oil dangerous for consumption and significantly raises the risk of heart disease,” Dr Manish Mittal, Chief Medical Health Officer (Jaipur-II) told TOI.

Oil found overused and unhygienic

Officials found the oil to be extremely dark, indicating prolonged reuse. Despite its poor condition, food was being fried continuously throughout the day at temperatures around 150°C. As a precautionary step, nearly 40 litres of oil were destroyed on-site, and samples were collected for laboratory testing.

article-image

The restaurant manager, present during the inspection, was instructed to immediately replace the oil and ensure compliance with food safety standards. Authorities confirmed that a formal improvement notice will be issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and further action will follow based on test reports.

Rotten vegetables discovered in cold storage

Apart from oil quality issues, inspectors also detected unhygienic storage practices. Around 40 kilograms of spoiled tomatoes were found stored in plastic crates inside the cold room. The rotten stock was disposed of immediately to prevent contamination.

