'Only Female Driver': Gurugram Woman's Reaction To Women-Operated Cab Service Goes Viral; Netizens In Splits

A Gurgaon-based woman recently shared her emotional reaction after discovering a women-exclusive cab service operated entirely by female drivers. Her video, posted on social media, quickly went viral, sparking widespread appreciation for the initiative focused on women’s safety and empowerment.

A heartwarming discovery on the streets of gurgaon

In the now-viral clip, the woman can be seen excitedly pointing her camera toward a cab driven by a woman, expressing sheer happiness at the sight. She remarked that every woman who comes across such a service would instantly feel relieved and reassured.

Calling it a major milestone, she highlighted the importance of having both a women-only cab and a female driver, especially in a time when safety concerns often limit women’s mobility.

Conversation with the driver reveals key safety features

Approaching the driver, the woman engaged in a brief but insightful conversation. The driver confirmed that the service operates 24/7, ensuring safe travel for women even during late-night and early-morning hours.

She further explained that the cabs are equipped with multiple safety measures, including GPS tracking, in-car cameras, and continuous connectivity with a central monitoring system. These features aim to provide maximum security and peace of mind for passengers.

When asked about eligibility, the driver clarified that the service is exclusively for women, reinforcing its focus on creating a safe and comfortable travel environment.

Nationwide availability and additional mobility options

The driver also revealed that the women-only cab service functions across multiple cities in India, with plans for further expansion. In addition to cabs, scooter-based ride options are also available, providing more flexibility for short-distance travel.

No matter the time or location, the company ensures that a female driver is assigned to every booking, strengthening its safety-first approach.

Social media applauds the initiative

The video struck a chord online, with users praising the concept for promoting women’s empowerment and addressing critical safety issues in public transportation.

Many users lauded the initiative for creating job opportunities for women drivers while also making commuting safer for female passengers. Some, however, pointed out that the service has limited reach and expressed hope that it will soon expand to smaller cities and towns, where safe travel options are often scarce.