Who Is Pappu Devi? Pushkar Fair Fame 'Tigress-Eyed' Woman Is Going Viral Again After 20 Years; Know Why

Long before viral trends and social media fame, a single photograph from Rajasthan’s legendary Pushkar Fair quietly created history. Capturing a young woman with mesmerizing yellow-green eyes, the image went on to become one of the most recognizable visual symbols of Pushkar’s cultural charm. Nearly two decades later, the same photograph has resurfaced online, once again fascinating viewers and sparking curiosity about the woman behind the unforgettable gaze.

That woman is Pappu Devi, now in her late 30s, whose story blends simplicity, resilience, and timeless beauty.

From street vendor to cultural icon

When the now-famous photograph was taken, Devi was working as a roadside vendor during the annual Pushkar Fair, one of India’s most vibrant cultural gatherings, known worldwide for its camel trading, folk performances, and bustling handicraft markets.

A traveling photographer, struck by her piercing eyes, paused to capture her portrait. What began as a spontaneous click soon found its way onto postcards, souvenirs, and tourist memorabilia sold across Rajasthan and beyond, turning Devi into an unexpected symbol of Pushkar’s spirit.

Without social media or digital promotion, the photograph spread organically, becoming a collector’s favorite among travelers.

Life today

Despite the widespread recognition, Devi continues to live a grounded life in Pushkar. She now runs a small roadside stall selling handcrafted mirror-work bags, traditional accessories, and souvenirs inspired by Banjara-style designs, a popular folk craft style admired for its vibrant embroidery.

Interestingly, she also sells postcards featuring her iconic photograph, giving tourists a chance to connect directly with the face behind the image.

A family rooted in tradition

Today, Devi is married to a local safari driver and is a proud mother of three daughters. Notably, two of her children have inherited her rare light-colored eyes, which often surprise visitors and has now gone viral.

The girls frequently help at the family stall, calling out to tourists, organising merchandise, and assisting with sales, adding warmth and authenticity to the shopping experience.

Tourists often ask whether they wear colored contact lenses, but Devi explains that their eye color is completely natural.

Not banjara, but inspired by the look

Though many associate her appearance with Rajasthan’s Banjara tribal community, Devi has clarified that she does not belong to the group. However, she once received advice to adopt traditional Banjara-style attire, as it complemented her striking features, a suggestion she embraced, enhancing her distinctive identity.