 Snake Swims Through Kolkata Floodwaters With Fish In Its Mouth; Video Goes Viral
The snake looks like a Checkered Keelback, known as Jol Dhora in West Bengal. It is a non-venomous water snake commonly found in freshwater habitats.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@thisgirldaydreams

Kolkata: A video from West Bengal's Kolkata is making the rounds on social media. The viral clip shows a snake swimming through floodwaters in a backyard, gripping a fish firmly in its mouth.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Atreyee Mitra and has since triggered a wave of reactions from netizens. "Kolkata and its little perks, right before Durga Pujo" read the caption of the post.

Netizens React

One of the users said "Kisi ki toh ex jaa rhi hai."

Another user said, "Snake is also bengalified."

A third user said,"Bro proved that he is bangali..."

"Even snakes also likes fish.... speciality of kollkata," another user said.

The video has received 362,146 likes on Instagram.

The video has gone viral amid heavy flooding in the City of Joy, as incessant rainfall continues to disrupt daily life.

At least 11 people have died in a heavy downpour that lashed the city and nearby areas on Tuesday (September 23). A cloudburst caused severe waterlogging in many parts of the city. The traffic movement was also disrupted. On Wednesday, heavy rains in Northern Park, Bhawanipur, caused waterlogging at the Durga Puja pandals in the city.

The downpour - 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours, was the highest since 1986 and the sixth-highest single-day rainfall in the last 137 years, according to news agency PTI.

