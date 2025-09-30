 'Samosa On Tesla': Internet Sensation Ghantawala Bihari Sells Tempting Indian Snack On Streets Of London; Video Goes Viral
'Samosa On Tesla': Internet Sensation Ghantawala Bihari Sells Tempting Indian Snack On Streets Of London; Video Goes Viral

A popular food stall with two branches in London, named Ghantawala Bihar, is making headlines for its viral social media content and tempting offerings. The manager of the food stall was recently seen selling his Samosas on the streets of London. In one of the clips, a foreign local was seen eating a Samosa on his brand-new, luxurious Tesla.

'Samosa On Tesla': Internet Sensation Ghantawala Bihari Sells Tempting Indian Snack On Streets Of London; Video Goes Viral | Instagram @biharisamosa.uk

Indians are spread all across the world, and so is their love for Samosa. A popular food stall with two branches in London, named Ghantawala Bihar, is making headlines for its viral social media content and tempting offerings. The manager of the food stall was recently seen selling his Samosas on the streets of London. In one of the clips, a foreign local was seen eating a Samosa on his brand-new, luxurious Tesla. The reel is going immensely viral on social media, sparking a stir among netizens on the most unusual and Bihari way of selling food.

Rather than selling his Samosa at his food stall situated in Wembley and London, the manager of the 'Ghantawala Samosa' goes on to sell his product on the streets of London. In the usual Indian and Bihari way, he can be seen selling Samosa at random places like bus stops, outside tea stalls, and parks.

WATCH VIDEO:

Indian residents in the UK can be seen delighted on finding a Samosa vendor on the streets of London. While even foreigners can be seen buying a Samosa from him. In one clip, he can be seen saying proudly of selling Samosa to a Tesla owner.

Giving a flavour of the home country to the Indians in the UK and also taking the most popular and local Indian snack to an international level, this vendor is truly an Internet sensation.

Ghantawala Samosa has two outlets in the UK. One in South Harrow, London, in the South Harrow market, while the other outlet is opposite Sanatan Temple Wembley.

