Here's How A 4-Year-Old Girl In China Survived 20th-Floor Fall After Landing On Rain Canopy | X @MustShareNews

A four-year-old girl in Hunan narrowly escaped from danger after plunging from the 20th floor of a residential building, only to be miraculously saved when she landed on a rain canopy on the 13th floor. The wondrous survival is grabbing widespread attention and going viral on social media.

The terrifying incident unfolded when the child slipped from her apartment window, sending shockwaves through the residential community on September 16. Fortunately, the girl directly landed on the rain canopy of the 13th floor, and a fatal accident was prevented. Alerted by a strange noise, Ms. Wu, a resident living on the 14th floor, rushed to her balcony and spotted the child dangling precariously.

WATCH VIDEO:

Girl in China survives fall from 20th floor after landing on rain canopy



Ms Wu was awarded special recognition and 5,000 yuan (~S$900), but humbly declined. pic.twitter.com/FmQow8d7Rf — MustShareNews (@MustShareNews) September 30, 2025

Showing remarkable courage, Ms. Wu grabbed the girl’s hands and held on tightly while instructing her son to call for help. Neighbors soon gathered, and emergency responders arrived to bring the child to safety. The girl escaped with only minor injuries to her arm, while Ms. Wu sustained bruises on her hands from the effort.

Authorities later praised Ms. Wu’s quick thinking and bravery, awarding her a certificate of recognition along with 5,000 yuan (approximately ₹62,300). However, she humbly declined the monetary reward, saying she only did what any neighbor should.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with users hailing Ms. Wu for her presence of mind and effort to save the child. Safety officials have also renewed calls for parents to ensure secure window and balcony protections, especially in high-rise buildings.

Similar Instance in China

In a recent similar instance in China's Henan, a Toddler was rescued from the second floor of the building after falling from the fifth floor. Passersby saved the child by using a truck to climb onto the rain canopy of the second floor.