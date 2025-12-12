 'Nonsense': Bengaluru Driver Watching YouTube Video Argues With Woman Passenger Over Drop Location
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Nonsense': Bengaluru Driver Watching YouTube Video Argues With Woman Passenger Over Drop Location

'Nonsense': Bengaluru Driver Watching YouTube Video Argues With Woman Passenger Over Drop Location

A video showing an argument between a cab driver and a woman passenger in Bengaluru has gone viral. The dispute reportedly arose over the GPS drop-off location, with the woman insisting on an additional 100 metres. The driver was allegedly agitated after being called "nonsense". The woman reportedly paid ₹550 for a ₹191 fare.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@sanatan_kannada

Bengaluru: A video has gone viral on social media showing an argument between a cab driver and a woman passenger, reportedly from Karnataka's Bengaluru . In the clip, the cab driver can be heard repeating the word “nonsense” several times. He was allegedly agitated because the woman had called him “nonsense”.

The argument was allegedly over the GPS location showing the passenger’s drop-off point, while the woman was insisting that he drive her a further 100 metres. The man was arguing in Kannada, while the woman responded in Hindi.

Read Also
IndiGo Crisis: 5 IndiGo Flights From Indore To Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & More Cancelled
article-image

The exact date and location of the video are not known. The fare for the ride was reportedly ₹191; however, the woman is said to have paid him ₹550.

Netizens React

FPJ Shorts
'TCS Is The Most Toxic Work Environment I’ve Ever Experienced': Fresher Vents After 11 Months Of Being Employed
'TCS Is The Most Toxic Work Environment I’ve Ever Experienced': Fresher Vents After 11 Months Of Being Employed
Who Is Salil Arora? Punjab Keeper Makes Heads Turn With Stellar Century Days Before IPL 2026 Auction
Who Is Salil Arora? Punjab Keeper Makes Heads Turn With Stellar Century Days Before IPL 2026 Auction
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
Retail Inflation Inches Upto 0.71 Per Cent In November As Food And Fuel Prices Rise; RBI Sees FY26 Growth At 7.3 Pc
Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth: DSP Mutual Fund Report
Indian 10-Year Government Bonds And Large Cap Stocks Offer Strong Opportunities Amid Patchy Growth: DSP Mutual Fund Report

The video also triggered reactions from netizens.

"Gps wont have 100% accuracy. She could've walked if it's hardly 50 100 m I see fault is with customer Usually cab drivers drop if you ask in requesting tone for hardly 50 100 metres She has arrogant tone and you can see driver started recording as she said nonsense bakwas etc," one of the users said.

Another user said,"Whose fault it is, I don't know, but that girl was speaking Hindi, so it's her own fault for that - you get it, right?"

A third user called it,"Popcorn moment."

"Westerners have won half of the battle for disintergrating hindus inflicting language war. Here either of them can be wrong while passenger should have asked politely similarly driver could have drop her as Google location aren't accurate," another user said.

"Back to blame kannadigas..why did she say nonsense and started her drama. He is clearly telling she has taken more rounds and still could not find her destination.But anyway you have to blame kannadigas..that's your birthright," another user said.

Another user said,"This is an unnecessary brawl that done by both nonsense ppl in that can. Yes the problem is GPS, passenger as well as driver who thinks saying non-sense is bad. He could have not escalated. She could have asked politely. And @Uber_India @Olacabs could have resolved it."

Another user said, the driver "Might have missed the location by watching YouTube." He also shared a screenshot of the video, which showed a video playing on the dash board screen.

The viral video has garnered 34.4K views in just a few hours of posting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nonsense': Bengaluru Driver Watching YouTube Video Argues With Woman Passenger Over Drop Location

'Nonsense': Bengaluru Driver Watching YouTube Video Argues With Woman Passenger Over Drop Location

Explosive Stunt Goes Wrong As Teenagers Set Fire On Rail Tracks In Sydney, Arrested After Swift...

Explosive Stunt Goes Wrong As Teenagers Set Fire On Rail Tracks In Sydney, Arrested After Swift...

'Even Ambanis Couldn't Do This': Guests At South Indian Wedding Feast on Golden Peacock Thrones;...

'Even Ambanis Couldn't Do This': Guests At South Indian Wedding Feast on Golden Peacock Thrones;...

Viral Video: Student Harassed On Street In Hathras; CCTV Captures Incident, Police Arrest Accused

Viral Video: Student Harassed On Street In Hathras; CCTV Captures Incident, Police Arrest Accused

'Parents Can Do Anything': Father Visits Daughter During Her 2-Minute Halt At Railway Station To...

'Parents Can Do Anything': Father Visits Daughter During Her 2-Minute Halt At Railway Station To...