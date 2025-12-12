'Nonsense': Bengaluru Driver Watching YouTube Video Argues With Woman Passenger Over Drop Location

Viral video screengrab | X/@sanatan_kannada

Bengaluru: A video has gone viral on social media showing an argument between a cab driver and a woman passenger, reportedly from Karnataka's Bengaluru . In the clip, the cab driver can be heard repeating the word “nonsense” several times. He was allegedly agitated because the woman had called him “nonsense”.

The argument was allegedly over the GPS location showing the passenger’s drop-off point, while the woman was insisting that he drive her a further 100 metres. The man was arguing in Kannada, while the woman responded in Hindi.

The exact date and location of the video are not known. The fare for the ride was reportedly ₹191; however, the woman is said to have paid him ₹550.

Netizens React

The video also triggered reactions from netizens.

"Gps wont have 100% accuracy. She could've walked if it's hardly 50 100 m I see fault is with customer Usually cab drivers drop if you ask in requesting tone for hardly 50 100 metres She has arrogant tone and you can see driver started recording as she said nonsense bakwas etc," one of the users said.

Another user said,"Whose fault it is, I don't know, but that girl was speaking Hindi, so it's her own fault for that - you get it, right?"

A third user called it,"Popcorn moment."

"Westerners have won half of the battle for disintergrating hindus inflicting language war. Here either of them can be wrong while passenger should have asked politely similarly driver could have drop her as Google location aren't accurate," another user said.

"Back to blame kannadigas..why did she say nonsense and started her drama. He is clearly telling she has taken more rounds and still could not find her destination.But anyway you have to blame kannadigas..that's your birthright," another user said.

Another user said,"This is an unnecessary brawl that done by both nonsense ppl in that can. Yes the problem is GPS, passenger as well as driver who thinks saying non-sense is bad. He could have not escalated. She could have asked politely. And @Uber_India @Olacabs could have resolved it."

Another user said, the driver "Might have missed the location by watching YouTube." He also shared a screenshot of the video, which showed a video playing on the dash board screen.

The viral video has garnered 34.4K views in just a few hours of posting.