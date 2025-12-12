'Even Ambanis Couldn't Do This': Guests At South Indian Wedding Feast on Golden Peacock Thrones; Lavish Setting Goes Viral | WATCH | X @Sheetal2242

A lavish community feast from a South Indian wedding function has taken the internet by storm after a video showcasing its extraordinary hospitality went viral on social media. The spectacle has left viewers amazed, not for international performers or celebrity appearances, but for its breathtaking blend of tradition and lavish setting.

In the video, guests are seen seated on a royal peacock-decorated golden throne, traditionally enjoying classic South Indian dishes served on fresh banana leaves. What sets this feast apart, however, is the stunning addition of gold-plated, peacock-shaped backrests provided to every guest. The ornate structures, intricately designed and shimmering under the lights, create a visual that many online users liken to “royal darbar dining.”

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media users have been quick to draw comparisons with India’s most extravagant weddings. Some jokingly remarked that “even the Ambanis couldn’t pull off something like this,” while others labelled the setup as “bhandara on billionaire mode.” The unique combination of cultural authenticity and luxurious presentation has sparked admiration across platforms.

Commenters praised the hosts for elevating a traditional community meal, known for its simplicity and collective spirit, into an unforgettable experience. Many highlighted how the gesture beautifully demonstrated Indian hospitality, where guests are treated with utmost respect and warmth.

While the exact location of the function is unclear, the video continues to circulate widely, with viewers celebrating the creativity and cultural pride behind the event. The golden peacock backrests, in particular, have become the star of the show, symbolising a grand yet heartfelt tribute to tradition.

The viral clip stands as a reminder that extravagance doesn’t always come from global spectacle; it can also emerge from the deep-rooted beauty of Indian customs.