Young Boy Uses Speedometer To Track His Own Running Speed On National Highway; Video Goes Viral | X @rajgarh_mamta1

In a lighthearted moment captured on camera, a young boy was seen using a National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) speedometer, meant for vehicles, to measure something entirely unexpected, his own running speed. The adorable and inventive stunt has now gone viral, leaving the internet amused.

In the clip, the boy sprints enthusiastically on an empty stretch of the national highway while another child sits on the roadside railing, cheering him on. As he runs past the digital speed display, the machine, which usually flashes warnings at speeding motorists, picks up his movement and shows 22 km/h, briefly flickering to 23 km/h, effectively turning into the boy’s personal fitness tracker.

WATCH VIDEO:

Commuters and officials present at the location were seen laughing at the innocent creativity of the child, who appeared determined to clock his top speed. Many online users praised his ingenuity, calling it “the most wholesome speed test ever” and a refreshing break from the usual seriousness of highway footage.

The video has quickly spread across social media platforms, with netizens applauding the boy’s playful spirit, and a few are also expressing concerns for the kid's safety, for putting his & commuters' lives at risk while sprinting on the operational national highway.

Couple Casually Set Up Moving Kitchen On Highway

In another instance, a viral video has sparked a debate on civic sense and road safety in India after a couple was seen casually setting up a makeshift kitchen on the side of a busy highway. The clip, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows the woman preparing a full meal, with vegetables spread around and making rotis.