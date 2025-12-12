'Hume Bhi Pata Hain...': Couple Casually Set Up Moving Kitchen On Highway, Cooks Food On Road; Scolds Passerby As He Confronts Them | X @lakshaymehta08

A viral video has sparked a fresh debate on civic sense and road safety in India after a couple was seen casually setting up a makeshift kitchen on the side of a busy highway. The clip, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows the woman preparing a full meal, with vegetables spread around, rolling rotis, and roasting on a portable gas stove, while their young child sits nearby on the road.

The passerby who filmed the video can be heard questioning the couple about the dangerous setup. Instead of acknowledging the risk, the pair insists that they are in a “designated rest area,” dismissing concerns and even scolding the man for confronting them. Their nonchalant attitude has triggered strong reactions online, with many users pointing out how such behaviour endangers not just the family but also oncoming traffic.

Social media reactions have ranged from shock to frustration. Several users highlighted that highways are not meant for such activities, especially when vehicles are traveling at high speeds. Others argued that even if a rest area existed nearby, sitting directly on the road and cooking in an active traffic zone was highly irresponsible.

The incident has also reignited discussions about the need for greater awareness of road safety rules in India. Experts often stress that highways are designed for continuous movement and that any obstruction, whether intentional or accidental, can lead to serious accidents. Setting up a temporary kitchen, especially with a child involved, increases the risk.

Many netizens have urged authorities to take appropriate action and ensure that such behaviour is not repeated. While the couple’s motives remain unclear, the video serves as yet another reminder of how a lack of civic sense and awareness can turn everyday actions into dangerous situations.