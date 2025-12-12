 'Hume Bhi Pata Hain...': Couple Casually Set Up Moving Kitchen On Highway, Cooks Food On Road; Scolds Passerby As He Confronts Them
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Hume Bhi Pata Hain...': Couple Casually Set Up Moving Kitchen On Highway, Cooks Food On Road; Scolds Passerby As He Confronts Them

'Hume Bhi Pata Hain...': Couple Casually Set Up Moving Kitchen On Highway, Cooks Food On Road; Scolds Passerby As He Confronts Them

A viral video has sparked a fresh debate on civic sense and road safety in India after a couple was seen casually setting up a makeshift kitchen on the side of a busy highway. The clip, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows the woman preparing a full meal, with vegetables spread around and making rotis.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
'Hume Bhi Pata Hain...': Couple Casually Set Up Moving Kitchen On Highway, Cooks Food On Road; Scolds Passerby As He Confronts Them | X @lakshaymehta08

A viral video has sparked a fresh debate on civic sense and road safety in India after a couple was seen casually setting up a makeshift kitchen on the side of a busy highway. The clip, which has spread rapidly across social media, shows the woman preparing a full meal, with vegetables spread around, rolling rotis, and roasting on a portable gas stove, while their young child sits nearby on the road.

The passerby who filmed the video can be heard questioning the couple about the dangerous setup. Instead of acknowledging the risk, the pair insists that they are in a “designated rest area,” dismissing concerns and even scolding the man for confronting them. Their nonchalant attitude has triggered strong reactions online, with many users pointing out how such behaviour endangers not just the family but also oncoming traffic.

WATCH VIDEO:

Social media reactions have ranged from shock to frustration. Several users highlighted that highways are not meant for such activities, especially when vehicles are traveling at high speeds. Others argued that even if a rest area existed nearby, sitting directly on the road and cooking in an active traffic zone was highly irresponsible.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Meghna Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
'A Brilliantly Made Film': Allu Arjun Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, Tweets He 'Loved It'
'A Brilliantly Made Film': Allu Arjun Reviews Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar, Tweets He 'Loved It'
'I Still Want To Compete...': Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement Decision, Sets Sight For LA 2028 Olympics
'I Still Want To Compete...': Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement Decision, Sets Sight For LA 2028 Olympics
Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028
Mumbai Metro Update: Kalyan–Taloja Line, Key Link To Navi Mumbai Airport, Crosses 100th U-Girder Milestone; Target Completion May 2028
Read Also
Viral Video Shows Young Reelmakers Trying To Grab Crocodile's Tail & Taking Selfies With It In...
article-image

The incident has also reignited discussions about the need for greater awareness of road safety rules in India. Experts often stress that highways are designed for continuous movement and that any obstruction, whether intentional or accidental, can lead to serious accidents. Setting up a temporary kitchen, especially with a child involved, increases the risk.

Many netizens have urged authorities to take appropriate action and ensure that such behaviour is not repeated. While the couple’s motives remain unclear, the video serves as yet another reminder of how a lack of civic sense and awareness can turn everyday actions into dangerous situations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hume Bhi Pata Hain...': Couple Casually Set Up Moving Kitchen On Highway, Cooks Food On Road;...

'Hume Bhi Pata Hain...': Couple Casually Set Up Moving Kitchen On Highway, Cooks Food On Road;...

Mumbai: Terrifying Video Shows Stray Dog Lunging At Goregaon School Watchman's Shoulder To Bite

Mumbai: Terrifying Video Shows Stray Dog Lunging At Goregaon School Watchman's Shoulder To Bite

Italy's Foreign Minister Lauds Italian Cuisine, Serves Risotto At High Profile Event In New Delhi...

Italy's Foreign Minister Lauds Italian Cuisine, Serves Risotto At High Profile Event In New Delhi...

'Almost Got Killed': Massive Black Bear Spotted Crossing Busy Street In US, Charges At Passerby...

'Almost Got Killed': Massive Black Bear Spotted Crossing Busy Street In US, Charges At Passerby...

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 'Group Of Transgenders' Assaulting Sleeping Youth At Railway Station;...

Mumbai: Viral Video Shows 'Group Of Transgenders' Assaulting Sleeping Youth At Railway Station;...