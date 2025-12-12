Who Is Runjhun Sharma? All About Journo's Viral Pictures With Shashi Tharoor In Moscow

A photograph of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has gone viral on social media, reigniting conversation around the 69-year-old diplomat-turned-politician’s charisma and his long-standing reputation as a favourite among many online admirers. The image shows Tharoor seated on a single-seater sofa while journalist Runjhun Sharma sits on the armrest beside him, one hand resting on his shoulder and the other on his hand, an intimate pose that prompted many users to speculate about the nature of the moment.

The picture was first posted by Sharma, who is Head of News at RT India, on her Instagram account with the caption, “After handing Britain a big, fat stack of colonial receipts. He’s back. This time in Moscow. It’s an #IndiaRussia special on RT.”

An X user going by the name Rocket Scientist amplified the viral moment by sharing the picture with a tongue-in-cheek description of Tharoor as an “ageless Romantic Industrialist of Vocabulary” and “walking thesaurus with WiFi-powered charm,” adding fuel to the light-hearted discussion.

Who is Runjhun Sharma?

Sharma, a seasoned journalist, has been one of RT’s most prominent South Asia correspondents based in Moscow. Known for her access and coverage of major geopolitical developments, she now leads RT India’s editorial operations. Her network recently received a public endorsement from Russian President Vladimir Putin while launching RT India as a dedicated India-focused outlet.

As the photograph circulated widely, social media reactions poured in. One user joked, “I am 29 and Lord Tharoor has more rizz than me at 69.” Another quipped, “Minister of Extramarital Affairs,” while others praised Tharoor’s “aura” and enduring appeal.

While the image has driven a wave of humour and admiration online, neither Tharoor nor Sharma has commented on the social media buzz surrounding the photograph.