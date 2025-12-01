 Shashi Tharoor’s Absence From Key Congress Strategy Meet Raises Eyebrows As Leaders Criticise His Praise For PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShashi Tharoor’s Absence From Key Congress Strategy Meet Raises Eyebrows As Leaders Criticise His Praise For PM Modi

Shashi Tharoor’s Absence From Key Congress Strategy Meet Raises Eyebrows As Leaders Criticise His Praise For PM Modi

However, Tharoor's office stated that he was in Kerala and was travelling back with his 90-year-old mother on a later flight. It is important to note that, due to campaigning for the local body elections, the General Secretary of the Congress, K.C. Venugopal, was also unable to reach Delhi for Sunday's meeting.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo

New Delhi: Congress Working Committee Member and MP Shashi Tharoor missed the meeting of the Congress' strategic group led by Sonia Gandhi, regarding the winter session of Parliament.

However, Tharoor's office stated that he was in Kerala and was travelling back with his 90-year-old mother on a later flight. It is important to note that, due to campaigning for the local body elections, the General Secretary of the Congress, K.C. Venugopal, was also unable to reach Delhi for Sunday's meeting.

Tharoor recently missed a Congress meeting called on the SIR issue, citing ill health. However, questions arose when he attended PM Modi's event a day earlier. Posts praising the PM also appeared on his Instagram. Following his comments on PM Modi, he faced the heat from the other leaders of the party.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader had said, "Shashi Tharoor's problem is that I don't think he knows a lot about the country. If, according to you, someone is doing good for the country by going against the Congress's policies, then you should follow those policies. Why are you in Congress? Is it only because you are an MP? If you really feel that the BJP or PM Modi's strategies are working better than the party you are in, then you should give an explanation. If you are not giving one, you are a hypocrite."

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Orders Pan-India CBI Probe Into Digital Arrest Scam, Urges States For Consent
Supreme Court Orders Pan-India CBI Probe Into Digital Arrest Scam, Urges States For Consent
Pani-Puri Lovers Stay Alert! UP Woman's Jaw Dislocates While Eating Golgappa; Leaves Doctor Helpless As Mouth Remained Stuck Open | VIDEO
Pani-Puri Lovers Stay Alert! UP Woman's Jaw Dislocates While Eating Golgappa; Leaves Doctor Helpless As Mouth Remained Stuck Open | VIDEO
Household Savings In India Skyrocket From ₹50.1 Lakh Crore In 2022-23 To ₹54.61 Lakh Crore In 2023-24
Household Savings In India Skyrocket From ₹50.1 Lakh Crore In 2022-23 To ₹54.61 Lakh Crore In 2023-24
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 7; Over 15,000 Posts Up For Grabs
Maharashtra Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till December 7; Over 15,000 Posts Up For Grabs
Read Also
Supreme Court Seeks Replies From Centre, ECI And Bengal On Plea For Provisional SIR Of CAA-Eligible...
article-image

While Congress leader Supriya Srinate had said, "I didn't find anything in the speech (of PM Modi) worth appreciating. I think PM must answer a lot of things. He was at an event of a newspaper. He should tell us what his problem is with fair journalism. He should have told us why is he not happy with those who show and speak truth. So, I didn't see any reason to appreciate him. I don't know how he (Shashi Tharoor) found one. I found it to be a petty speech. He criticised Congress there too. PM thinks of Congress day and night. This is amazing."

Tharoor's continued absence from major Congress meetings has become a topic of discussion. The relationship between Congress and Tharoor has not been hidden from anyone for a long time, particularly in the wake of Tharoor's occasional inclination towards PM Modi on many occasions post Operation Sindoor.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Orders Pan-India CBI Probe Into Digital Arrest Scam, Urges States For Consent

Supreme Court Orders Pan-India CBI Probe Into Digital Arrest Scam, Urges States For Consent

‘Bachon Ka Khayal Rakhna...’: UP BLO Cries Inconsolably In Last VIDEO Before Ending His Life Due...

‘Bachon Ka Khayal Rakhna...’: UP BLO Cries Inconsolably In Last VIDEO Before Ending His Life Due...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 1, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-31...

Kerala Lottery Result Live, December 1, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-31...

Shashi Tharoor’s Absence From Key Congress Strategy Meet Raises Eyebrows As Leaders Criticise His...

Shashi Tharoor’s Absence From Key Congress Strategy Meet Raises Eyebrows As Leaders Criticise His...

'Over 50 Metres Long, Around 1,000 Feet Above Sea Level': India's Longest Glass Skywalk In Vizag...

'Over 50 Metres Long, Around 1,000 Feet Above Sea Level': India's Longest Glass Skywalk In Vizag...