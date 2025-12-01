‘Bachon Ka Khayal Rakhna...’: UP BLO Cries Inconsolably In Last VIDEO Before Ending His Life Due To 'SIR Work Pressure'

Sarvesh Singh's last video screengrab | X/@ranvijaylive

Moradabad: Another suicide has been reported, allegedly linked to the work pressure of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of voter lists. Sarvesh Singh, a 46-year-old teacher who was working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO), was found dead at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

His last video, recorded shortly before he took the extreme step, has surfaced. In the video, Singh can be seen weeping. He says he had failed to complete the SIR work on the voter list and asks for his family’s forgiveness for “going far from their world.” He also requests his mother and sister to take care of his four daughters.

“I am in deep distress. I haven’t been able to sleep for the last 20 days. I have four young daughters. Others are able to complete the work, but I am not,” he says, crying inconsolably in the video.

He also said that nobody should be blamed for his decision, and urged not to question his family or ask them anything about the matter.

Reportedly, Singh's wife found him hanging in the storage room of their home and immediately called the local police.

Singh, an assistant teacher posted at a school, had been assigned BLO duty on 7 October. It was his first-ever election-related duty.

A BLO is the primary point of contact for citizens, helping them fill out election-related forms and upload their details to the designated databases.

In recent weeks, several BLOs have allegedly taken their own lives, citing excessive workload and pressure from senior officials. The incidents have fuelled a political storm as voter roll revision continues across 12 states, including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.