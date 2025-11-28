 Akhilesh Yadav Announces ₹2 Lakh Relief For Families Of Deceased BLOs, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation From EC- VIDEO
Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who died while on election duty in Uttar Pradesh. He also urged the Election Commission to provide a compensation ofRs 1 crore to the kin of every BLO who, he said, lost their lives due to extreme mental pressure and excessive workload.

Yadav criticised the government and the Election Commission, alleging that BLOs were being forced to meet “unrealistic and arbitrary targets” related to the Supervisory Inspection Report (SIR). This, he said, was creating unnecessary psychological stress on field staff responsible for critical election-related documentation.

Targeting the ruling BJP, the former chief minister said employees in the state were facing harassment and instability instead of proper support. “The BJP government has failed to create new jobs, and the existing ones have been made so difficult that people are being pushed to the point of quitting,” he said.

Yadav added that expecting BLOs to work around the clock like “machines,” with no regard for their personal or family life, was “completely inhumane.” He alleged that such pressure was being applied to serve the BJP’s “electoral mega scam,” questioning why BLOs should pay the price for the government’s political agenda.

The SP leader also raised concerns about reports of BLOs resigning out of frustration or working under severe mental strain. He asked the Election Commission to take responsibility and ensure that frontline workers are protected, supported, and compensated adequately for the risks they endure.

