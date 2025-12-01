 'Over 50 Metres Long, Around 1,000 Feet Above Sea Level': India's Longest Glass Skywalk In Vizag Inaugurated - Key Details
India's longest skywalk glass bridge was opened for public on Monday, December 1. Stretching nearly 55 metres, the bridge is designed as a cantilevered structure. The skywalk is almost 1000 feet above sea level atop the picturesque Kailasagiri Hilltop.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
India's Longest Glass Skywalk In Vizag Inaugurated | X/@AndhraCommunity

Visakhapatnam: India's longest skywalk glass bridge was opened for public on Monday, December 1. The bridge was reportedly built by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) at a cost of Rs seven crore. Visakhapatnam MP Shri Bharat inaugurated the bridge.

Stretching nearly 55 metres, the bridge is designed as a cantilevered structure. The skywalk is almost 1000 feet above sea level atop the picturesque Kailasagiri Hilltop

The skywalk is an engineering marvel as a significant part of the bridge extends out from a cliff with no support underneath, as if it is floating in the air. Due to its marvellous construction, it provides a dazzling view of the valley below in the Eastern Ghats.

According to reports, the glass used in the bridge is imported from Germany. It is high-quality, triple-layered, 40-mm tempered laminated glass, reported NDTV. The layer of glass is reportedly supported by 40 tonnes of reinforced steel.

At a time, only 100 visitors are allowed. As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, initially, officials will restrict entry to 40 visitors per batch to ensure safety of tourists. Notably, the transparent floor providing a scenic view will be the major attraction for tourists, especially adventure lovers.

No tourist will be allowed to stay for long on the bridge. Reports claimed that initially authorities will allow a walk of 10 to 15 minutes on the bridge.

A heavy footfall is expected in the coming days as the holiday season is approaching.

