Explosive Stunt Goes Wrong As Teenagers Set Fire On Rail Tracks In Sydney, Arrested After Swift Action By Police | Instagram @7newssyd

A reckless stunt by two teenage boys in Sydney’s CBD sparked panic on Wednesday evening after an aerosol can explosion created a massive fireball near busy rail tracks. The incident, which occurred around 7:30 pm on George Street, has led to serious criminal charges against both minors.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a loud explosion. Officers from the Sydney City Police Area Command learned that the blast was caused by the detonation of an aerosol can, which ignited into a dramatic fireball before quickly extinguishing. Witnesses told police that two boys fled immediately after the explosion.

WATCH VIDEO:

A video of the shocking moment is now going viral online. The footage shows the teens standing dangerously close to the tracks on the bustling roadway. One of them appears to be handling a deodorant can moments before it catches fire. As the flames erupt, both boys can be seen sprinting away from the scene.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or property damage reported. However, police acted swiftly, arresting the 17-year-old and 14-year-old a short while later. They were taken to Day Street Police Station, where officers alleged that the aerosol can was intentionally used to create the explosion.

Both boys have been charged with possession, supply, or making an explosive for an unlawful purpose, a serious offence under Australian law. They were refused bail to appear before a children’s court on Thursday (11 December 2025).

Legal Action:

The older teenager has been remanded in custody until January 19, 2026, while the younger boy has been granted conditional bail, with instructions to reappear in court on Monday (15 December 2025).

The incident has raised concerns about dangerous viral stunts and the growing trend of youth experimenting with explosive materials for online attention.