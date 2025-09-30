 'Manali To Leh On One Wheel-er:' Travel Vlogger's Unique And Adventurous Ride Goes Viral; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions
A travel vlogger on social media is grabbing attention for his upcoming travel series 'Ekpahiya', which captures his travel journey from Manali to Leh on a one-wheeler ride. A couple of days ago, the creator posted a teaser of his series in which he announced that he is travelling to Leh from Manali, not on a usual 4-wheeler or 2-wheeler, but on a unique and adventurous one wheel ride.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
'Manali To Leh On One Wheel-er:' Travel Vlogger's Unique And Adventurous Ride Goes Viral; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions | Instagram @traveling_mondays

A travel vlogger on social media is grabbing attention for his upcoming travel series 'Ekpahiya', which captures his travel journey from Manali to Leh on a one-wheeler ride. A couple of days ago, the creator posted a teaser of his series in which he announced that he is travelling to Leh from Manali, not on a usual four-wheeler or two-wheeler, but on a unique and adventurous balancing board on one wheel.

Popular travel vlogger, identified as Shakti Singh Shekhawat, has posted the video on his Instagram handle. Since then, his followers and netizens have been awaiting his new adventure on a one-wheel ride.

WATCH VIDEO:

The series is going to stream from today, September 30, on his social media platforms. The vlogger claims that this is the first one-wheeled ride to Ladakh till now. In the teaser video of the series, the vlogger can be seen saying that he will not be travelling from a four-wheeler or two-wheeler, and instead, he will take a one-wheel ride.

He can be seen riding on his balancing, one-wheel ride through the scenic routes on the way from Manali to Leh. On a comical note, he also added his father's reaction when he got to know that he was going to Ladakh on a one-wheel ride. His father took it as a challenge filled with madness, and that's exactly what this vlogger is trying to do.

Netizens Reaction:

While many netizens praised his new series, one user commented, "Wishing you a speedy recovery in advance: Back & Knees." While one user wrote, "Bro gonna regret this." One user commented, "Bhai road toot gaya hai jcb leke ja."

