Chaos Erupts Near Bengaluru Metro Station As Lady Driver Engages In Minor Accident, Causes 1 Km Traffic Jam | WATCH | X @karnatakaportf

Bengaluru: Chaos erupted in Bengaluru near Baiyappanahalli over a bridge that connects to the Swami Vivekananda Metro Station when a woman found herself in a minor crash with an auto rickshaw driver. Reportedly, the lady driver on her scooter was driving on the wrong side and crashed into an auto rickshaw coming from the other side. As seen in the video, she started creating chaos soon after the crash, which caused a major traffic jam.

Fortunately, before the matter escalated, a traffic cop arrived at the scene and intervened between the woman and the auto driver. However, the enraged woman did not listen to the traffic cop and continued arguing with the auto driver, causing a nearly 1 Km traffic jam on the busy road.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens are criticizing her for 'nonsense' behavior. One user wrote, "She dared to scream, abuse, and refuse to accept any blame! Her mistake, her fault, yet her ego wouldn't let her apologize or even calm down."

Users are also demanding strict fines for such commuters. One user wrote, "The biggest problem is law enforcement. Fine her in six figures for driving the wrong direction on a one-way. Make this the non-negotiable norm. Her vehicle should have been towed away. If she got abusive, haul her to a police station. Arguing with a wrongdoer is unnecessary."

"Civic sense needs to be instilled the same way as Drink and drive penalties. What about the loss and harm caused to others? This is a menace and needs to be addressed immediately with harsh penalties, or this kind of uncivilised behaviour will never end," another user commented.

Weather woman was entirely at fault in this incident is still a question, but arguing for no reason with another commuter on a busy road, blocking the way for other,s is still wrong, and netizens havepointedd it out in this video.