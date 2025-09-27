World Tourism Day 2025: 5 Travel Trends Emerging This Year

By: Rahul M | September 27, 2025

Today, September 27, the world comes together to mark World Tourism Day, a day dedicated to recognising tourism’s role in building bridges, socially, culturally, and economically

On this day, let's explore five travel trends shaping 2025, as observed across the industry:

Eco-conscious & sustainable travel: Travelers are increasingly choosing green stays, reducing waste, and supporting local communities

Immersive local experiences: Rather than ticking off landmarks, people prefer deeper engagement with homestays, cultural workshops, and community-led experiences

Noctourism: Exploring cities, markets, or natural sites after dark with stargazing, lit-up walks, and night markets, is emerging as a fresh way to see a destination

Wellness & healing travel: More trips are being planned around rest, mindfulness, spa, and holistic well-being rather than just sightseeing

Solo travel: The number of solo travellers continues to rise, with more infrastructure and options catering to independent travellers