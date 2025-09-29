'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided | X @WokePandemic

A travel vlogger who is touring all across the nation on a cycle shared his devastated experience when he was in Tamil Nadu. The vlogger claimed that he was denied entry at multiple temples during night hours. In a viral video, the vlogger outburst and shared his painful situation while touring in Tamil Nadu. He is reportedly doing his travel series without any sponsorship and crashes into temples and similar places to spend the night instead of luxurious hotels.

WATCH VIDEO:

This travel vlogger who goes around India on Cycle claims he was NOT allowed temporary over night stay in 10 to 12 temples in Tamil Nadu he went seek help.



He painfully explains his situation, I hope Temple managements have some space for people like him in severe need.



What is… pic.twitter.com/ry8ecJmvGo — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) September 29, 2025

In his video, he can be seen standing outside a temple in Tamil Nadu. He shared that he was denied entry into that particular temple. Further, he also shared that he had a similar experience in more than 10 to 12 temples in Tamil Nadu. The enraged and irritated vlogger said, "Sabse gande bando ke list mein agar mein kisi state ko rakhna chahu toh main Tamil Nadu ko rakhunga. (If I have to list down one of the worst states, I will keep Tamil Nadu in it.)" He said that he was also denied sleeping outside a shop even after he showed his Aadhar Card and other identity proofs.

Netizens Reactions:

One user wrote, "This kind of labelling is not done! I take offence as a Tamilian! In Tamil Nadu nobody is allowed to stay at temples. The culture is different. Maybe in the north (even there Ayodhya won’t allow) it is common. But due to many concerns - security, as well as state HRCE directions - temples are not allowed to be lodges as it can lead to attraction of unwanted criminals taking refuge which affects the purity and sacredness of the space. Casual human habitation is therefore a contrast to that."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While one user wrote, "It’s not only with this guy but I have seen too many bloggers faced the same issue in TN. Even Kerala seems more helpful. One guy from my village also goes on India tour. He got a welcome gesture in most of the Kerala part but he didn’t get much help/support in TN."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote, "Temples don't have such facilities and are not made for that. Temples have a very clear timings (opening, closing) .In most temples the keys are kept on the feel of Bhairavar before it's locked..no one can enter after that. He should have done a bit of research before he started."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user commented, "This is the fate of Hindu temples under govt control, an anti-Hindu move. Instead of just blaming the peoples, question the root cause. Temples once sheltered the needy & supported saints on their yatras now reduced to this. Shameful."