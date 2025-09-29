 'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided

'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided

A travel vlogger who is touring all across the nation on a cycle shared his devastated experience when he was in Tamil Nadu. In a viral video, the vlogger outburst and claimed that he was denied entry at multiple temples during night hours in Tamil Nadu. He is reportedly doing his travel series without any sponsorship and crashes into temple to spend the night.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided | X @WokePandemic

A travel vlogger who is touring all across the nation on a cycle shared his devastated experience when he was in Tamil Nadu. The vlogger claimed that he was denied entry at multiple temples during night hours. In a viral video, the vlogger outburst and shared his painful situation while touring in Tamil Nadu. He is reportedly doing his travel series without any sponsorship and crashes into temples and similar places to spend the night instead of luxurious hotels.

WATCH VIDEO:

In his video, he can be seen standing outside a temple in Tamil Nadu. He shared that he was denied entry into that particular temple. Further, he also shared that he had a similar experience in more than 10 to 12 temples in Tamil Nadu. The enraged and irritated vlogger said, "Sabse gande bando ke list mein agar mein kisi state ko rakhna chahu toh main Tamil Nadu ko rakhunga. (If I have to list down one of the worst states, I will keep Tamil Nadu in it.)" He said that he was also denied sleeping outside a shop even after he showed his Aadhar Card and other identity proofs.

Netizens Reactions:

FPJ Shorts
'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided
'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided
High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives
High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives
'Kitna Bada Sawaal Hai': Confused Suryakumar Yadav Asks Abhishek Sharma For Clarification On Reporter's Question After Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'Kitna Bada Sawaal Hai': Confused Suryakumar Yadav Asks Abhishek Sharma For Clarification On Reporter's Question After Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Stayed In 15 Hotels Over 50 Days To Evade Police: Report
Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati Stayed In 15 Hotels Over 50 Days To Evade Police: Report

One user wrote, "This kind of labelling is not done! I take offence as a Tamilian! In Tamil Nadu nobody is allowed to stay at temples. The culture is different. Maybe in the north (even there Ayodhya won’t allow) it is common. But due to many concerns - security, as well as state HRCE directions - temples are not allowed to be lodges as it can lead to attraction of unwanted criminals taking refuge which affects the purity and sacredness of the space. Casual human habitation is therefore a contrast to that."

While one user wrote, "It’s not only with this guy but I have seen too many bloggers faced the same issue in TN. Even Kerala seems more helpful. One guy from my village also goes on India tour. He got a welcome gesture in most of the Kerala part but he didn’t get much help/support in TN."

Another user wrote, "Temples don't have such facilities and are not made for that. Temples have a very clear timings (opening, closing) .In most temples the keys are kept on the feel of Bhairavar before it's locked..no one can enter after that. He should have done a bit of research before he started."

Another user commented, "This is the fate of Hindu temples under govt control, an anti-Hindu move. Instead of just blaming the peoples, question the root cause. Temples once sheltered the needy & supported saints on their yatras now reduced to this. Shameful."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple...

'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple...

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: Meet Faryal Waqar, Beautiful & Sensible Pakistani Fan Resembling...

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 Final: Meet Faryal Waqar, Beautiful & Sensible Pakistani Fan Resembling...

'Nehru, Gandhi Nahi Rukwa Sake..': Security Guard Tries To Obstruct RSS Shakha Inside Residential...

'Nehru, Gandhi Nahi Rukwa Sake..': Security Guard Tries To Obstruct RSS Shakha Inside Residential...

Rains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field;...

Rains Cannot Spoil Garba Nights! Viral Video Shows Man Dancing Amid Heavy Rains & Muddy Field;...

World's Most Expensive 'Dubai Dress' Made With 10Kg Gold Costs AED 4.6 Million; Read More

World's Most Expensive 'Dubai Dress' Made With 10Kg Gold Costs AED 4.6 Million; Read More