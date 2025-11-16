 'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa At Home In Last 15 Years
'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa At Home In Last 15 Years

'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa At Home In Last 15 Years

In a low-scoring thriller, South Africa defeated India by 30 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match test series. This win also marked South Africa's first-ever test victory in India since 2010. While, Indian Cricket Team's struggle in Tests continues with a 4th loss in one year after facing a whitewash against New Zealand.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa At Home In Last 15 Years

Netizens have erupted with memes and trolls on the embarrassing win and Gautam Gambhir's proud revealation of getting the desirable pitch. Netizens have taken a swipe at the head coach and his unusual decisions which are benefiting the team least possibly.

TAKE A LOOK:

Netizens are also praising Temba Bavuma for his powerpacked performance with the bat earlier which kept South Africa's hopes to be in the race alive. The memesters also connected his inning with the viral stump mic moment in the first innings of Bumrah.

Sourav Ganguly, the president of Cricket Association of Bengal, has defended the Eden Gardens surface amid recent criticism. Ganguly claimed that the pitch was designed as per the Indian team's demands. 26 wickets fell on the first two days of the IND vs SA 1st Test, with the match heading to a Day 3 end.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has hit out at the batters following an embarrassing defeat at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Gambhir confirmed the pitch was as per their demands, but believed his batsmen did not play spin well and need to absorb pressure better. India have now lost 4 out of their last 6 games at home.

