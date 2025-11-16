YouTuber Jack Doherty Arrested In Miami On Drug Possession Charges & Resisting Police Officer |

Jack Doherty, a 22-year-old well-known YouTuber, was detained in Miami on suspicion of narcotics possession and resisting police. According to reports, Doherty has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and resisting an officer without violence.

According to police, he was also found with amphetamine, a prescription drug typically used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy, as well as less than 20 grams of weed. He is being detained on a $3,500 bond that hasn't been posted yet. He had been posting videos from a Miami yacht on Parti just hours before to his arrest.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In 2017, Doherty first became well-known when his films of flipping different objects went viral. Since then, he has amassed a sizable internet following, with over 13 million Instagram and TikTok followers and an extra 15 million YouTube subscribers. He gained popularity in October of last year after crashing his $200,000 McLaren during a broadcast.

In June 2024, Davie Police responded to a swatting call at Doherty's Southwest Ranches home. According to body camera footage, officers were seen arriving at the front of his home and encountering Doherty's head of security inside the gate. However, they seemed to already know that the call was bogus.

According to an incident report, an officer had already seen that Doherty was streaming on Kick.com and was safe.

A few months later, in October, Doherty appeared to glance at his phone while driving in the rain, which caused him to smash his $200,000 McLaren during a webcast. The pricey sports car appeared to have collided with a guardrail on Miami-Dade's Florida Turnpike.