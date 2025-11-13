Japanese Woman Marries AI-Character Developed On ChatGPT After Her 3-Year Relationship Failed, Says 'It Understands Me Better' | X @Osint613

In an incident that’s both fascinating and unsettling, a 32-year-old woman from Japan has reportedly married an AI-generated character she created using ChatGPT, after her three-year real-life relationship ended. The woman, identified as Kano, an office worker from Okayama Prefecture, said the virtual wedding was “magical and real,” and that her AI partner “understands her better than any human ever could.”

According to reports, Kano developed her digital partner, named Lune Klaus, through ChatGPT. Using AR glasses, she can project the avatar and interact with it in real-time. In a symbolic ceremony organized by a non-traditional wedding planner, the two even “exchanged rings.” While the marriage holds no legal standing in Japan, Kano insists it represents an emotional and intellectual connection she deeply values.

In the viral video shared online, Kano admits she’s aware of the growing concern around human dependence on artificial intelligence but believes emotional reliance is part of every relationship. “It’s painful to have a relationship without dependence,” she says, explaining that her connection with Klaus gives her comfort and companionship after heartbreak.

“I think we have an equal relationship,” she added, describing her AI husband as a supportive and empathetic partner who listens without judgment. The unusual marriage has sparked a wave of online reactions, some calling it “the future of marriage,” while others see it as a glimpse into how AI could redefine intimacy and companionship in the modern world.

As AI continues to evolve, stories like Kano’s highlight a growing emotional intersection between humans and technology, blurring the line between digital affection and real-world relationships.