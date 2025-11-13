 Bengaluru Man Spotted Sleeping Inside Flyover Pillar, Here's How Police Respond After Video Goes Viral
Bengaluru Man Spotted Sleeping Inside Flyover Pillar, Here's How Police Respond After Video Goes Viral

In a bizarre and concerning incident, a man was discovered sleeping inside the hollow section of a flyover pillar at Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru. The strange sight left onlookers stunned, as videos of the man lying comfortably within the concrete structure quickly went viral on social media.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Man Spotted Sleeping Inside Flyover Pillar, Here's How Police Respond After Video Goes Viral | X @sanatan_kannada

In a bizarre and concerning incident, a man was discovered sleeping inside the hollow section of a flyover pillar at Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru. The strange sight left onlookers stunned, as videos of the man lying comfortably within the concrete structure quickly went viral on social media.

Eyewitnesses claimed the man had been resting inside the narrow gap for quite some time, seemingly unaware of the growing curiosity among onlookers and netizens around him. Locals expressed disbelief at how he managed to squeeze inside the structure and questioned the lack of security or monitoring in such high-traffic public areas. “It’s dangerous — if anything collapses or if he gets stuck, no one can reach him easily,” one passerby remarked.

WATCH VIDEO:

article-image

Soon after the video began circulating online, the Bengaluru Police and civic authorities took note of the situation. Official X handle of Bengaluru City Police tagged the Peenya Police Station, under which the area falls.

The video has sparked widespread discussions on urban poverty, safety lapses, and the need for improved surveillance around critical infrastructure. Netizens have also criticized the lack of support systems for the city’s homeless population, with one user commenting, “How could he reach the top of the pillar? Hopefully, he is not there with any wrong intentions.”

While another user commented, "What if he is planning to do some unlawful activity? Like in Delhi 2 days back!"

Authorities have urged citizens to report such instances immediately to prevent potential accidents. The incident serves as a reminder of the hidden struggles faced by many in urban India, where even a flyover’s pillar becomes a place to rest for those with nowhere else to go.

