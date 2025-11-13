Terrifying! Youth Falls From 180 Ft After Rope Breaks During Bungee Jumping In Rishikesh - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@AjitSinghRathi

Rishikesh: A terrifying incident has come to light from Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, where an accident took place during adventure sports. A young man in Shivpuri was severely injured after falling from a height of 180-ft while bungee jumping.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Thrill Factory Adventure Park on the Tapovan–Shivpuri Road, and CCTV footage of the event surfaced on Thursday and has since gone viral on social media. The injured man has been identified as 24-year-old Sonu Kumar, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. He has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh and his condition is reportedly critical.

Police Statment

According to the police, Sonu had travelled to Shivpuri for adventure sports. He attempted bungee jumping, but the rope suddenly broke, causing him to fall from a height. He landed on a tin shed and was hospitalised. His condition is reported to be critical. Police say they have not yet received any complaints, and further action will be taken once a complaint is received.

A man on X (formerly Twitter) shared that his friend had visited Thrill Factory, Rishikesh, yesterday for bungee jumping, and that just seven minutes after their turn, the major accident took place.

The incident has raised concerns over safety protocols in adventure sports in India.

What Is Bungee Jumping?

Bungee jumping is a recreational adventure sport involving an individual jumping from a tall structure with a large elastic cord attached to their feet, resulting in a rapid, free-falling drop followed by a rebound. The jump is a form of extreme sport enjoyed in many places across the world and is based on the physics of a body falling and the cord stretching and recoiling.