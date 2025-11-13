 UP: BJP MLA Demands ₹4,000 From E-Rickshaw Driver After His Vehicle Collides With SUV In Shahjahanpur - VIDEO
Shahjahanpur: A video from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur is going viral on social media. The video shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Baburam Paswan sitting in his Scorpio car while bystanders confront him.

The MLA’s Scorpio had reportedly collided with an e-rickshaw, shattering the SUV’s indicator light. The incident took place at around 6:30 PM on Monday.

Upon seeing the broken glass, the MLA and his driver reportedly demanded a compesation of ₹4,000 from the e-rickshaw driver for the damages. Meanwhile, bystanders became angered by the MLA’s behaviour, leading to chaos. Seeing the situation escalate, the BJP MLA decided to leave the spot.

When the crowd questioned the MLA about the incident, he was heard saying, “What’s your concern?” Seeing the situation escalate, the MLA and the driver left the scene with the car.

During the chaos, a young man asked him where he was the MLA from. He replied, “What do you mean by that?” The young man responded, “We are collecting donations to compensate for the losses incurred and your behaviour is inappropriate.”

Meanwhile, people can be heard saying, “We are the ones who elected them and yet they behave like this.” Seeing the situation escalate, the MLA quietly left the scene without even taking the compensation. Baburam Paswan is the BJP MLA from the Puranpur Assembly constituency of Pilibhit district.

