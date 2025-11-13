 Cong Leader Supriya Shrinate Reveals Girl Walking With Rahul Gandhi In Viral Video, Slams Those Spreading "Ghatiya Baatein"
Taking to X, Shrinate criticised BJP supporters for circulating an old video of the Congress MP with his niece Miraya Vadra, falsely claiming it was filmed during his current foreign visit.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over what she termed “malicious and fabricated claims” regarding a video of Rahul Gandhi that went viral on social media.

“The vultures who play Rahul Gandhi’s September 2025 video with his niece and claim it to be from London right now are pure liars,” Shrinate wrote.

She added that those spreading such misinformation “don’t even understand the dignity of family relationships” and said that “the minds of the Sanghis are filled with cow dung,” accusing them of trying to malign Gandhi with “cheap insinuations.”

Her sharp remarks came in response to BJP leader Radhika Khera’s post alleging a “suspicious pattern” in Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips coinciding with major security incidents in India. Earlier today, in a post on X, Khera claimed Gandhi “went to Muscat but ended up in London,” sharing a clip of him at Heathrow Airport with his niece.

'5 Din Pehle London; 2 Din Baad...': BJP Supporter Radhika Khera Links Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Trip...
Khera’s comments followed the November 10 car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, officially classified as a terror attack that killed 12 people and injured over 20.

The Congress has dismissed the BJP’s allegations as “baseless political propaganda” and reiterated that Gandhi’s trip was private and unrelated to any ongoing investigation or event.

