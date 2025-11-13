 Rajasthan To Host Statewide Ghoomar Festival On November 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan To Host Statewide Ghoomar Festival On November 19

Rajasthan To Host Statewide Ghoomar Festival On November 19

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is moving forward with the goal of preserving and enhancing the cultural heritage of Rajasthan, and the Ghoomar festival is part of this endeavor, which will further enhance the dignity of our folk dance, Ghoomar, and will emerge as a celebration of the soul of Rajasthan.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Diya Kumari | ANI

Just like Gujarat's Garba, Rajasthan's Ghoomar is all set to make waves as the state government is now promoting this folk dance. A statewide Ghoomar festival has been planned on November 19th for this.

“Rajasthan's identity lies in its colorful culture, rich traditions, vibrant folk dances, and folk sentiments. Ghoomar is not just a dance but the soul of Rajasthan. This dance is a rhythmic folk expression of our state's glorious art and culture and the zeal and enthusiasm of women power,” said Deputy CM and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari at the poster release and press conference of Ghoomar Festival 2025 held in Jaipur on Thursday.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government is moving forward with the goal of preserving and enhancing the cultural heritage of Rajasthan, and the Ghoomar festival is part of this endeavor, which will further enhance the dignity of our folk dance, Ghoomar, and will emerge as a celebration of the soul of Rajasthan.

The event will take place in all seven divisional headquarters of the state, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur.

FPJ Shorts
Bhiwandi: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Marigold Crops; Farmers Plead For Government Relief
Bhiwandi: Unseasonal Rains Devastate Marigold Crops; Farmers Plead For Government Relief
Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked to Delhi Blast
Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked to Delhi Blast
Coldplay, Dua Lipa Urge UK Government To Cap Concert Ticket Resale Prices
Coldplay, Dua Lipa Urge UK Government To Cap Concert Ticket Resale Prices
Rajasthan To Host Statewide Ghoomar Festival On November 19
Rajasthan To Host Statewide Ghoomar Festival On November 19
Read Also
Rajasthan Installs One Lakh Rooftop Solar Plants Under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
article-image

A soundtrack has been specially composed for this festival, to which dances will be performed simultaneously across all seven divisions.

This traditional folk dance is chiefly performed by veiled women who wear flowing dresses called ghaghara. The dance typically involves performers pirouetting while moving in and out of a wide circle. The word "ghoomna" describes the twirling movement of the dancers and is the basis of the word "ghoomar "

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked...

Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked...

Rajasthan To Host Statewide Ghoomar Festival On November 19

Rajasthan To Host Statewide Ghoomar Festival On November 19

Cong Leader Supriya Shrinate Reveals Girl Walking With Rahul Gandhi In Viral Video, Slams Those...

Cong Leader Supriya Shrinate Reveals Girl Walking With Rahul Gandhi In Viral Video, Slams Those...

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Vote Counting

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Vote Counting

UP: BJP MLA Demands ₹4,000 From E-Rickshaw Driver After His Vehicle Collides With SUV In...

UP: BJP MLA Demands ₹4,000 From E-Rickshaw Driver After His Vehicle Collides With SUV In...