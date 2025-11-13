 Ex-WB Minister Partha Chatterjee Confirms Arpita Was His Lover, Says 'Mamata Knows About TMC Leaders' Affairs'
In a candid interview with a media outlet following his jail release, Mamata Banerjee's former confidant confirmed that Arpita is his partner and questioned why having a 33-year-old girlfriend was problematic when other senior Trinamool Congress leaders, despite being married, "have more than two girlfriends."

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
Partha Chatterjee |

Following his release on bail after three years, Partha Chatterjee, 73, former West Bengal Education Minister and principal accused in the cash-for-school-jobs scandal, has made a startling admission that co-accused Arpita Mukherjee was his romantic partner.

He further alleged that numerous senior politicians and ministers in Bengal maintain "colourful romantic lives" beyond their marriages, claiming that "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aware of it."

In 2021, the Mamata Banerjee administration faced embarrassment when the Enforcement Directorate discovered Rs 50 crore at Arpita's residences, resulting in the detention of both individuals in the scam. The discovery of intimate items also fuelled speculation.

In a candid interview with a media outlet following his jail release, Mamata Banerjee's former confidant confirmed that Arpita is his partner and questioned why having a 33-year-old girlfriend was problematic when other senior Trinamool Congress leaders, despite being married, "have more than two girlfriends."

article-image

Referencing senior figures like Sovan Chatterjee and Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Partha stated, "Do you think didimoni (Mamata Banerjee) doesn't know about it? From Bengali serials to movie stars, she knows who is with whom."

When questioned about mockery over the age difference with Arpita, who received bail exactly one year earlier, Partha responded, "I feel sorry for those criticising me, as I know everything about them. I don't want to put them down by opening my mouth."

