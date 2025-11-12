 West Bengal Former Minister Partha Chatterjee Can Attend Winter Assembly Session, Says Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay
West Bengal Former Minister Partha Chatterjee Can Attend Winter Assembly Session, Says Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
Partha Chatterjee |

Kolkata: A day after former state education minister Partha Chatterjee came out of jail, Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay on Wednesday mentioned that the former education minister is an existing Legislator and can attend the winter session of the Assembly.

“He is still a legislator and if he wants to attend the winter session of the Assembly arrangements will be made and if he wants to raise any questions or issues, then he will be given an opportunity like other lawmakers are given,” said Bandhopadhyay.

Asked Chatterjee whether he will be attending the winter Assembly session to which he said he wanted to speak in the last three and a half years but was not heard.

“How does it matter if I attend the session for the last three and a half months? For the last three and a half years I wanted to speak, then nobody came to me or even heard what I wanted to say,” mentioned the former state education minister.

article-image

Chatterjee once again stated that he still has ‘full faith’ in the judiciary.

“First, I will go to the doorsteps of the people of Behala (West) who made me their representative five times. I will first ask them about their assessment of me. I will seek justice from them. The money that was recovered was from my friend’s house and not my house,” further mentioned Chatterjee.

