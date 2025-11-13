Air India Toronto-Delhi Flight Faces Mid-Air Security Alert After Bomb Threat, Lands Safely At IGI Airport

Air India | Representational Image

New Delhi: An Air India flight travelling from Toronto to Delhi received a bomb threat while mid-air on Thursday, but landed safely at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, authorities confirmed.

Flight AI188, operating on the Toronto–Delhi route, reported receiving a security alert during its cruise. The airline confirmed that all standard security protocols were followed by the crew to ensure passenger safety.

Reportedly, Delhi Police were alerted to the threat in the morning when a message regarding flight AI188 was received. In response, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was set up at the airport to assess the situation.

“A security alert was received on Air India flight AI188 during its cruise from Toronto to Delhi on 13 November. On-board crew carried out all the laid-down security drills, keeping passenger safety and security as top priority. The flight has landed safely at Delhi and has been parked for the mandatory security checks by the security as per the protocol. All passengers and crew have disembarked safely,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The alert was reportedly received at around 11:30 a.m, when the Boeing 777 aircraft was mid-air, roughly four hours away from Delhi.

Officials said a probe is underway to determine the cause and nature of the alert.

The flight touched down at IGI Airport at approximately 3:40 p.m. Flight-tracking data indicates that the journey from Toronto to Delhi, covering more than 15 hours, was completed without any disruption apart from the security precaution.