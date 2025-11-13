'5 Din Pehle London; 2 Din Baad...': BJP Supporter Radhika Khera Links Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Trip To Delhi Car Blast | X

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter Radhika Khera has alleged a "suspicious pattern" in Rahul Gandhi's unannounced foreign trips coinciding with major security incidents in India.

In an X post shared on November 13, Khera taking a dig at the Congress leader's recent trip, wrote, "Heard Rahul Gandhi went to Muscat But ended up in London." She also shared a video of Gandhi from the Heathrow video, seen at the airport along with his niece Miraya Vadra.

Her remarks come shortly after the November 10 car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, officially deemed a terror attack that killed 12 people and injured over 20 people.

Have a look at the now-viral clip here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul Gandhi in Heathrow

The 16-second clip circulating online, originally posted by Instagram user @i_om_45 six days ago, shows Gandhi walking through London’s Heathrow Airport, corroborating claims of his presence in the UK around November 7.

The post was captioned, “I met Rahul Gandhi at Heathrow London airport. #rahulgandhi #politician #rjd.” The Congress party has not issued any formal statement confirming the purpose or duration of the trip, while rumours of a Muscat itinerary have circulated among social media users.

In her tweet, Khera wrote, "Heard Rahul Gandhi went to Muscat But ended up in London Every few weeks, Rahul Baba goes missing, No press release, no party statement Just foreign trips and 'mystery' What's cooking in these 'secret trips'? 5 days ago in London, 2 days later, Delhi blast This isn't just coincidence, it's a 'Pattern.'"

The post drew a sharp partisan divide in replies, with BJP supporters amplifying her claim of a “pattern” and Congress sympathisers countering with references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absences during events like the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Rahul Gandhi’s voter fraud claims

Gandhi recently faced scrutiny for his voter fraud allegations against the BJP and the Election Commission of India. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he accused authorities of enabling over one lakh “fake votes” in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura seat to favour the BJP, leading the EC to demand supporting evidence.

More recently, Gandhi’s claims of irregularities in the Haryana Assembly elections led the ECI to issue notices seeking proof and a sworn declaration, noting no formal objections had been raised during the voter roll revision process.

BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, dismissed the accusations as "politically motivated." Amit Malviya added that Gandhi’s allegations reflected a “pattern of misinformation” rather than verified evidence, while Congress figures such as Randeep Singh Surjewala criticised the Commission for what they described as “lame duck excuses” in addressing reported anomalies.