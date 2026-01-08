Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Burnt, Semi-Naked Woman's Body Found In Hapur Sugarcane Field; Rape & Murder Suspected | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hapur: A shocking incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district after the burnt, semi-naked body of a woman, aged around 30, was recovered from a sugarcane field behind brick kilns in Lahadra village under the Bahadurgarh police station area, police said here on Thursday.

The woman's face was severely charred, making identification impossible. According to villagers, the body was first noticed in the field, after which an alarm was raised. Nearby farmers and residents gathered at the spot and immediately informed the police.

Police reached the scene and made efforts to establish the woman's identity, but were unsuccessful. Based on the circumstances, police suspect that the woman was raped and murdered, and her body was later set on fire to destroy evidence.

#WATCH | Hapur, UP: Vineet Bhatnagar, ASP, Hapur says, "This morning, Bahadurpur police station received information that the body of a woman had been found in a sugarcane field near a brick kiln in Lahadara village. The police immediately inspected the scene. It appears to be…

Officials believe the murder was committed elsewhere and the body was brought to the sugarcane field to conceal the victim's identity. The woman's clothes were partially burnt, and there were severe burn injuries on several parts of her body. No suspicious items were recovered from the surrounding area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received.

Earlier, A routine rent collection visit turned into a horror for the owner in the Rajnagar Extension area of Nandgram. On December 18, the body of a woman was found inside a suitcase, which was inside the property she owned in Aura Chimaera, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad.

47-year-old Deepshikha Sharma was found dead inside her own rental property on Tuesday night. The woman was on her way to her other apartment on Tuesday morning to collect monthly dues from her tenants. According to police officials, concern grew when Deepshikha failed to return home or respond to calls well into the night and was later found stuffed into a large red suitcase.

The victim's domestic help was suspicious after Deepshikha's prolonged absence, sensing something was wrong. Thereafter, a search of the premises was conducted, leading to the discovery of the body of the woman hidden within the apartment.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately arrived at the crime scene. Further investigations and questioning led them to the tenants, who are identified as Ajay and Akriti Gupta," stated Upasana Pandey, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Nandgram.

The officials confirmed that both suspects are currently in police custody and are being questioned. The victim's family is filing a formal First Information Report (FIR).

While the police secured the crime scene, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause and time of death. Further legal proceedings are underway.

