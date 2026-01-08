 Andhra Pradesh Accident Video: Lorry Collides With Car While Trying To Save Biker On National Highway; Family Of 3 Dies
Three members of the same family were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district when a lorry swerved to avoid a biker and collided head-on with a car at Baruva Junction. The CCTV-captured crash shows the lorry crossing lanes before veering into fields. The biker fled; police action and the lorry driver’s condition remain unclear so far.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Accident Video: Lorry Collides With Car While Trying To Save Biker On National Highway ; Family Of 3 Dies (Screengrab) | X

Srikakulam: A tragic incident surfaced from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam District, where a lorry collided with a car coming from the opposite direction on Saturday (January 3). Three people of the same family travelling in the car reportedly lost their lives in the accident. The tragic incident was caught on camera, and the disturbing video also surfaced online.

Notably, the lorry collided with the car while saving a biker. In the viral video, it could be seen that the lorry driver had to take a sharp turn while trying to save a bike that suddenly came in front of the heavy vehicle.

Video Of The Accident:

While attempting to avoid a collision with a bike, the lorry crossed onto the other side of the road. The accident took place at Baruva Junction, near Korlam village in the district. The CCTV clip captured the exact moment when the car collided with the heavy vehicle.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry lost control, and the heavy vehicle veered off the highway and stopped in fields a few metres away from the accident site.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, one person died on the spot, while two others were shifted to a hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Passers-by gathered at the spot after the accident. The biker, because of whom the lorry driver collided with the car, did not stop. As per the reports, the deceased were the residents of Odisha.

It is not clear whether the police have registered a case in the matter. The condition of the lorry driver is also not known.

