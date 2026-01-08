 Telangana: Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic As Speeding Car Crash Kills 4 Students In Chevella
Telangana: Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic As Speeding Car Crash Kills 4 Students In Chevella

A birthday celebration turned tragic near Hyderabad when a speeding car carrying five college students crashed into a tree in Chevella early Thursday. Four students aged 18–21 were killed, including the birthday celebrant, while one girl survived and is hospitalised. Police said overspeeding caused the crash, which split the car into two.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Telangana: Birthday Celebration Turns Tragic As Speeding Car Crash Kills 4 Students In Hyderabad | Representational Image

Hyderabad: A birthday celebration ended in tragedy early on Thursday when a speeding car crashed into a roadside tree near Mirzaguda in Chevella, killing four college students and leaving one injured.

About The Incident

According to police, the incident occurred around 1.30 am under Mokila police station limits, when the group was returning from a friend's birthday party.

Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding was the cause of the accident.

article-image

The victims, four of whom were BBA students and another an engineering student, included the young man whose birthday they had just gathered to celebrate.

"Five students aged 18 to 21 were in the vehicle travelling at a high speed. The driver lost control of the car and hit a tree, resulting in the death of four," an official said.

The impact was so severe that the car split into two, police said, adding a girl student survived the crash and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

