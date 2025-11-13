Association Of Indian Universities Revokes Al-Falah University’s Membership After Doctors Linked to Delhi Blast

Al-Falah University | File

Faridabad: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has cancelled Al-Falah University’s membership, citing a lack of “good standing”. The AIU, in an official statement, said, “It is intimated that, as per the bye-laws of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), all universities shall be treated as members as long as they remain in good standing. However, as per media reports, it has come to notice that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, does not appear to be in good standing. Accordingly, the membership of AIU accorded to Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, stands suspended with immediate effect.”

Following the cancellation of its membership, the Association has also directed the institution to remove the AIU logo with immediate effect.

“Further, it is informed that Al-Falah University, Faridabad, Haryana, is not authorised to use the name or logo of AIU in any of its activities, and the AIU logo must be removed from the university’s official website forthwith,” the statement read.

Dr Umar Nabi, who is accused of carrying out the Red Fort blast, which killed 13 people, was employed at the institution. Along with Dr Umar, two of his accomplices, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid, part of a “white-collar” terror network, also worked at the university.

Dr Shaheen Saeed, who was working as a senior doctor at Al-Falah University, was arrested after assault rifles and other ammunition were recovered from her car. The probe has revealed that Shaheen Saeed was assigned to set up Jamaat-ul-Mominat’s India branch and recruit radicalised women for terror operations. Jamaat-ul-Mominat is terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s newly launched women’s wing.