 Delhi Traffic Police Announce Curbs In Connaught Place, India Gate On New Year’s Eve
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Traffic Police Announce Curbs In Connaught Place, India Gate On New Year’s Eve

Delhi Traffic Police Announce Curbs In Connaught Place, India Gate On New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve, Delhi Traffic Police will ban all vehicles in Connaught Place’s inner, middle, and outer circles from 7 p.m. to prevent congestion and ensure smooth celebrations. Restrictions may also apply near India Gate during heavy footfall. Special traffic arrangements are made for Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir, with commuters advised to avoid key roads and use public transport.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:59 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Traffic Police Announce Curbs In Connaught Place, India Gate On New Year’s Eve | ANI

New Delhi: On New Year's eve, the Delhi Traffic Police will not allow any vehicular traffic in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, to prevent jams and allow seamless celebrations, an official said.

In the area around India Gate, in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon on Wednesday, the traffic police said.

Similarly, the traffic police have made special arrangements to manage a rush of devotees coming to offer prayers at Shri Mata Jhandewalan Mandir on Wednesday and the New Year’s first day. Commuters have been advised to avoid Rani Jhansi Road during peak hours.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: 60 People Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide Inside Hydropower Project Tunnel In...
article-image

In a statement issued on Tuesday for traffic management in Connaught Place area, the traffic police said that from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, “No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond (i) Round About (R/A) Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place. “

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Grants Permanent Extended Operating Hours For Eateries & Bars On New Year’s Eve
Maharashtra Govt Grants Permanent Extended Operating Hours For Eateries & Bars On New Year’s Eve
Premier League 2025/26: Emi Martinez Furious At Arsenal Fans After Aston Villa's Heavy Defeat In Emirates Stadium; VIDEO
Premier League 2025/26: Emi Martinez Furious At Arsenal Fans After Aston Villa's Heavy Defeat In Emirates Stadium; VIDEO
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Over 140 Flights Cancelled, Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops Significantly, AQI In 'Severe' Level | VIDEOS
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Over 140 Flights Cancelled, Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops Significantly, AQI In 'Severe' Level | VIDEOS
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Deploys Over 25,000 Police Personnel For Tight Security On New Year's Eve
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Deploys Over 25,000 Police Personnel For Tight Security On New Year's Eve

For New Year revellers heading to India Gate, the traffic police said, “Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate. In view of a large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the General Public/Motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.”

Read Also
Punjab Tragedy: NRI Dies After Holstered Pistol Accidentally Goes Off At Home; Video Goes Viral
article-image

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the abovementioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport to ensure a safe journey. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviation traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period. People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," said the traffic police.

Though the curbs may not impact traffic movement towards the Old Railway Station, the traffic police have suggested special routes for accessing New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday after 7 p.m.

Read Also
Bangladesh-Linked Jihadi Module Busted, 11 Arrested In Multi-state Crackdown
article-image

The statement said: “Access to New Delhi Railway Station (From South) i) Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. ii) R/A GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. iii) R/A Windsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- ‘W’ Point- ‘A’ PointDDU Marg- Bhav Bhuti Marg. iv) Entry from Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. v) Motorists can take the Second Entry Gate of the Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Pahar Ganj – Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate – J.L.N. Marg side via B.S.Z. Marg – Delhi Gate – J.L.N. Marg.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Over 140 Flights Cancelled, Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops...

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Over 140 Flights Cancelled, Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops...

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Deploys Over 25,000 Police Personnel For Tight Security On New Year's Eve

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Deploys Over 25,000 Police Personnel For Tight Security On New Year's Eve

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Severe' Category Amid Dense Fog, AQI Hits 408

Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates To 'Severe' Category Amid Dense Fog, AQI Hits 408

Delhi Traffic Police Announce Curbs In Connaught Place, India Gate On New Year’s Eve

Delhi Traffic Police Announce Curbs In Connaught Place, India Gate On New Year’s Eve

Uttarakhand: 60 People Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide Inside Hydropower Project Tunnel In...

Uttarakhand: 60 People Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide Inside Hydropower Project Tunnel In...