Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Over 140 Flights Cancelled, Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops Significantly, AQI In 'Severe' Level | VIDEOS

Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR; Flights & Trains Delayed As Visibility Drops Significantly (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Most parts of Delhi and its surrounding areas have been engulfed with dense fog on Wednesday morning, reducing the visibility to almost a few metres. Flight and train services have reportedly been disrupted.

Several flights were reportedly cancelled and delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, prompting airlines and airport authorities to issue advisories for passengers. According to reports, over 140 flights have been cancelled at the Delhi Airport, including 70 departures. A yellow alert has also been issued for Delhi by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) amid the thick blanket of dense fog.

VIDEO | Delhi: Dense fog reduces visibility to zero in the national capital city affecting road, rail and air traffic. Several flights cancelled, rescheduled at Delhi airport.





Due to the extreme weather conditions, the Delhi Airport is operating under CAT-III protocols. These CAT-III protocols allow aircraft landing in extremely low or near-zero visibility using advanced/autoland systems; RVR below 300 metres. In its advisory, the Delhi Airport asked passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

VIDEO | Delhi: Dense fog envelops the national capital, bringing visibility down to nearly zero in several parts of the city as cold conditions persist. Visuals from Chandni Chowk area.





Advisory Issued By IndiGo:

IndiGo, in its advisory, asked passengers to keep buffer time in hand while travelling to the airport. "Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced. We will continue to manage operations under the prevailing conditions, sequencing departures and arrivals to maintain orderly operations," the airline stated.

Travel Advisory



Fog continues to persist across Delhi and several airports in northern India. Visibility remains reduced and, as a result, flight movements are presently slower than normal, with some delays being experienced.



We will continue to manage operations under the…

"We request you to keep a check on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. As fog continues to affect road visibility and traffic conditions, we recommend allowing some additional time for your journey to the airport. Please be assured that our teams are right here to support you at the airports and remain ready to assist you throughout your journey today," it added.

Meanwhile, other airlines, including Air India, issued similar advisories for their passengers.

#TravelAdvisory



Due to forecasts of dense fog and low visibility across Delhi and Northern India tomorrow morning, we anticipate impacts on flight schedules and potential cascading delays across our network. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and have taken proactive…

Trains Delayed:

Several trains were also delayed from Delhi amid dense fog conditions. Visuals of passengers waiting for their trains also surfaced online.

#WATCH | Delhi: Passengers await the movement of their scheduled trains as several trains get delayed due to fog and low visibility



(Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station)

Delhi AQI:

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 384 at 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor to severe' category.

Several air quality monitoring stations across the city reported alarming AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 452, while ITO stood at 426, RK Puram at 411, and Chandni Chowk at 419, all falling under the 'severe' category. Dwarka Sector 8 also recorded a high AQI of 414.