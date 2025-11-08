 Indore Accident: 2 Students Die After Speeding Scorpio Hits Them In Scheme-78 Area
The deceased have been identified as Ayush Rathore and Krishnapal, while the injured student has been identified as Shreyansh Rathore.

article-image
Indore Accident: 2 Students Die After Speeding Scorpio Hits Them In Scheme-78 Area | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday morning which claimed the life of two students in Scheme-78 area. 

According to information, the accident occurred when a speeding Scorpio car hit 3 youths.

Two of them died on the spot, while one was seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

It is said that all 3 were medical college students. 

Police are investigating the case.

Further details are awaited. 

