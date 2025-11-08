Indore Accident: 2 Students Die After Speeding Scorpio Hits Them In Scheme-78 Area | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday morning which claimed the life of two students in Scheme-78 area.

According to information, the accident occurred when a speeding Scorpio car hit 3 youths.

Two of them died on the spot, while one was seriously injured and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

It is said that all 3 were medical college students.

The deceased have been identified as Ayush Rathore and Krishnapal, while the injured student has been identified as Shreyansh Rathore.

Police are investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.